FSU AM: Fall Athletics Updates, 7-Footer Signs with 'Noles, and More

Chloe Cutchen

FSU football is doing another addition of 'Get to Know the Coach', this time sharing the inside scoop on offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. 

If you missed it, Hamsah Nasirildeen, the most recent academic all-star, joined Packer and Durham on the ACC Network yesterday. He mentions with the the structure of the football team, how Coach Norvell has everything under control, and more. 

And speaking of the ACC Network, they took to Twitter today to reminisce on Winston's Heisman season. Check out the highlights they posted. 

PFF also shared an impressive stat by the former 'Nole. Winston had the highest air yards percentage from the last two seasons, over Ryan Fitzpatrick, Russell Wilson, and Matt Ryan. 

All week conferences and universities have announced the cancelation or delay of their fall sports. However, the ACC has delayed their decision on fall athletics. Our David Visser goes into more depth, here. 

Visser also takes a look at the 'Noles season and considered some non-conference rivalries that should stay following the conference-only football season. 

Braelon Allen, a 4-star safety out of Wisconsin, announced his top 6 including Florida State. 

FSU Hoops is getting a new addition to the team. Tanor Ngom officially signed to play for Coach Hamilton and the 'Noles next season. 

Coach Hamilton shared a behind the scenes of him and his team having a bit of fun.

Pro 'Nole Buster Posey has been signed with the San Francisco Giants since 2009, and intended on playing for the 2020 season. However, he recently decided to opt out after him and his wife adopted twin girls. 

Happy birthday to assistant coach Travis Wilson. 

And another birthday shoutout goes to women's tennis associate head coach Mark Ardizzone. 

Check out these impressive stats by key player Emma Clothier, shared by FSU Volleyball via Twitter. 

