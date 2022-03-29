Skip to main content

BREAKING: Florida State running back enters transfer portal

The ‘Noles lose speed in the backfield.

Florida State running back Corey Wren entered the transfer portal Tuesday.

The news comes after Wren, a signee in Mike Norvell’s first-class at FSU, was starting to see things come together now that he’s been healthy. So far this spring he has looked smooth, especially in the passing game.

Wren was a blue-chip signee for Norvell in 2020, and he was an enticing prospect due to his elite track speed that carried over to the field.

Injuries have plagued Wren’s first two seasons at FSU, particularly a lower-body injury that was slow to heal.

Corey was primarily a return man for the Seminoles but played sporadically the past two seasons.

With the emergence of walk-on CJ Campbell, and what looks to be a hit from the portal in Trey Benson, reps were going to be tough to come by for Corey in 2022.

Stay tuned for more on this breaking news.

