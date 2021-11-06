BREAKING: FSU's Jordan Travis not available to play on Saturday against NC State

Florida State will be without its starting quarterback against the Wolfpack.

NC State (6-2) comes to Tallahassee on Saturday to face Mike Norvell and the 3-5 Seminoles at 4 PM EST on the ACC Network.

The Florida State Seminoles have had a tough and rocky start to the season but the 'Noles are on a two-game winning streak while playing at home against their opponents. They are coming off of a physical loss in Death Valley to the Clemson Tigers last Saturday in a heartbreaking 30-20 loss.

A few players coming into this week's game may be limited or unavailable for the game. In addition, Florida State currently has a flu bug flying around campus that may keep players off the field on Saturday afternoon.

Per source, Jordan Travis will not be available to play today. It is uncertain as to why he may not be available to play against NC State but it is not fantastic news for Novell and Kenny Dillingham's offense facing against a tough NC State defense.

Norvell had mentioned after practice on Wednesday that there is a sickness bug that a few players are currently dealing with.

The 'Noles are going to want to find their running game again after only putting up 65 yards against Dabo Swinney last week. Getting Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward going along with McKenzie Milton finding areas to attack in the passing game will be key for Norvell to continue the home game-winning steak.

