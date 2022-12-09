Skip to main content

BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023

The Seminoles get their star running back to return in 2023.

We've seen a variety of different Seminoles make their announcements that they'd be returning for the 2023 season, one of those being star quarterback Jordan Travis. It seems like Mike Norvell and Florida State are gearing up for a deep run in the 2023 season.

That run has even higher potential now.

On Thursday evening, leading rusher Trey Benson announced that he'd be returning to FSU to continue his career for the 2023 season.

"First off, I'd like to thank the man upstairs because without him I wouldn't be here today. Also I'd like to thank my teammates and coach for helping me grow to be the person I want to be. So therefore, I'll see y'a'll in 2023, go 'Noles." 

READ MORE: FSU star linebacker announces return for 2023 season

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Benson transferred from Oregon over the offseason coming in to compete for playing time at the running back position. Because of health concerns over previous injuries, a lot of fans had their question marks about the staff taking Benson as a transfer. 

Those question marks have completely disappeared. 

In his first season with Florida State, Benson led the team in rushing yards with 965 along with totaling nine touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Benson has a chance to reach 1,000 yards against Oklahoma in their bowl game on December, 29th against Oklahoma.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19111977
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023

By Logan Robinson
USATSI_18990047 (2)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU star linebacker announces return for 2023 season

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19565826
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

'Noles in the Pros: Week 13, Cam Akers returns to the end zone

By Maddox Nebel
USATSI_19505327
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Multiple Seminoles recognized in College Football Network's 2022 All-ACC Team and Individual Honors

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_16847286
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former FSU Defensive Coordinator headed to Colorado to work with Deion Sanders

By John Jenkins
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.33.28 AM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

All-conference tackle schedules official visit to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 7.55.36 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: Florida State lands defensive tackle transfer from Miami

By Dustin Lewis
296F6EE9-4333-45CD-9BC8-5B1966B8EAFF
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Redshirt freshman Florida State defensive end enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Logan Robinson