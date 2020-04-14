AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Football Academic All-Stars, WNBA Draft Week, Diving MVPs, & 'Noles #UnitedAsOne

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State's football team may not be working together on the field, but the Seminoles are getting it done in the classroom. Emmett Rice, Brendan Gant, and D.J. Matthews were recognized as 'Academic All-Stars."

Yesterday was a huge day for Seminole football recruiting, as Jake Slaughter, the top 2021 center in Florida, officially committed to the 'Noles. 

Following closely behind him, Fabien Lovett, a Mississippi State transfer, announced his commitment to FSU. 

Our David Visser has more on Slaughter and Lovett's news. 

FSU football is also showcasing their NFL players. The program shared a tweet recognizing the 45 DBs drafted from the 'Noles, 10 of whom were picked in the first round.

Our own Mike Settle discusses the 'Noles Top 5 Sports Illustrated DBU rankings. Check it out here.  

Basketball 

It's draft week for the WNBA, and Florida State women's hoops players Kiah Gillespie and Nicki Ekhomu are projected to be drafted.

Beach Volleyball 

Florida State's beach volleyball team has been ranked third in all-time AVCA All-Americans this week. 

Swimming and Diving 

Not only has Seminole diver Molly Carlson been awarded ACC Female Diver of the Year, ACC Diving Meet MVP, and NCAA qualifier, but she can now add Women's team MVP to her accomplishments for the 2019-2020 season. Peter Varjasi, a freshmen with 6 ACC medals and 2 school records, was awarded the men's team MVP for this past season. 

FSU is showing that it is #UnitedAsOne against COVID-19 by creating graphics for students, faculty, and 'Nole fans to use as backgrounds for their Zoom calls. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach Leonard Hamilton Discusses FSU Basketball in Zoom Seminar

Hamilton offers a seminar on "How to Rebuild for Long-Term Success."

Mitch Schmidt

FSU Football: Clemson's Biggest 2020 ACC Atlantic Challenger?

Place your bets.

David Visser

FSU Football Lands Transfer from Mississippi State

The Seminoles continue to add to their roster.

David Visser

Top-10 2021 Center Commits to FSU Football

A big get on the OL interior.

David Visser

7-Foot Prospect Quick to Commit to FSU Basketball

Well that was fast.

David Visser

by

David Visser

2019's National Interceptions Leader Transferring to FSU Football

Another piece for the 'Nole defense.

David Visser

by

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Football Offers, Nutrition Plans During Quarantine, and Basketball Coach Webinar Feature

Here's a look at FSU's daily news.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Florida State's Recruiting Continues & ESPN's "Dream U"

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Watch FSU Great Deion Sanders 'On The Corner' with Aeneas Williams

A long talk with a legendary 'Nole.

David Visser

FSU's Top Road Victories: Florida, 1993

That's gotta hurt.

Shawn Allen

by

Kent.Olsen