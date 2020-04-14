Football

Florida State's football team may not be working together on the field, but the Seminoles are getting it done in the classroom. Emmett Rice, Brendan Gant, and D.J. Matthews were recognized as 'Academic All-Stars."

Yesterday was a huge day for Seminole football recruiting, as Jake Slaughter, the top 2021 center in Florida, officially committed to the 'Noles.

Following closely behind him, Fabien Lovett, a Mississippi State transfer, announced his commitment to FSU.

Our David Visser has more on Slaughter and Lovett's news.

FSU football is also showcasing their NFL players. The program shared a tweet recognizing the 45 DBs drafted from the 'Noles, 10 of whom were picked in the first round.

Our own Mike Settle discusses the 'Noles Top 5 Sports Illustrated DBU rankings. Check it out here.

Basketball

It's draft week for the WNBA, and Florida State women's hoops players Kiah Gillespie and Nicki Ekhomu are projected to be drafted.

Beach Volleyball

Florida State's beach volleyball team has been ranked third in all-time AVCA All-Americans this week.

Swimming and Diving

Not only has Seminole diver Molly Carlson been awarded ACC Female Diver of the Year, ACC Diving Meet MVP, and NCAA qualifier, but she can now add Women's team MVP to her accomplishments for the 2019-2020 season. Peter Varjasi, a freshmen with 6 ACC medals and 2 school records, was awarded the men's team MVP for this past season.

FSU is showing that it is #UnitedAsOne against COVID-19 by creating graphics for students, faculty, and 'Nole fans to use as backgrounds for their Zoom calls.