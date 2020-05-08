Cam Akers' FSU, NFL Debuts Have Plenty in Common

Bright lights? Check. Big city? Check. With the release of the 2020 NFL schedule today, we now know when we'll see former FSU running back Cam Akers make his professional debut with the Los Angeles Rams. Well, not counting the preseason (and who counts the preseason?).

As it turns out, Akers' first game with LA will be quite reminiscent of his first contest with the Seminoles. Once again, he'll be opening a new stadium. In 2017, Florida State and Alabama met to begin their seasons in Atlanta's then-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Similarly, the Rams will kickoff 2020 in the spectacular new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

And just like that Labor Day contest in '17, Akers will be starring in primetime, as Los Angeles is hosting Sunday Night Football on September 13. So in each situation, he will have had the eyes of the nation on him, in the lone game transpiring at that time.

As if the viewership of any opening NFL weekend isn't immense enough, Akers can rest assured of a vast audience-- that's what starting your season against the Crimson Tide does in the collegiate ranks, and it's what commencing with the Cowboys does in the League.

Akers may not be alone as a 'Nole making his pro debut for the Rams. His FSU teammate Levonta Taylor signed a free agent deal with LA after the 2020 NFL Draft.