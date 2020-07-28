AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Pro 'Nole Officially Signs, Preseason Picks, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football

Cam Akers, a former running back for the 'Noles, has officially signed his deal with the Los Angeles Rams. 

Florida State football gave a shoutout to the partners that helped with their most recent community service event at the local Riley Elementary school. 

FSU's Twitter account has also posted a video sharing insights of Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Ends coach John Papuchis. 

Following the many award watchlists that have featured some top 'Noles, our Dustin Franklin takes a look at Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC selections that, too, including five popular faces from FSU football. 

Football Recruiting 

Thomas Davis, a recent FSU offer recipient has decided to commit to a rivalry school in Florida. Our David Visser has more on his official decision, here. This is far from a surprise. 

Basketball 

Malik Osborne, a forward for the Seminoles, is continuing on the trend of reminding everyone to stay safe and healthy during this time. 

Basketball Recruiting 

Visser also gives us details surrounding John Butler, a top prospect for Florida State hoops, who is announcing his commitment this week. Visser also discusses how Butler's commitment could bolster FSU's class among the 2021 ranks.

Women's Basketball 

Women's hoops took to Twitter to share that 100% of their athletes are showing leadership by registering to vote. This is leadership in action.

Softball 

The Seminoles' Twitter account posted a throwback of a huge win for the softball team to secure the title of ACC Champions in 2014. 

Soccer

Soccer player Jamia Fields is now a NWSL Challenge Cup Champion. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Quarantines Raise Questions About 2020 Football Season

As the proposed season nears, the picture isn't getting any clearer.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Recent FSU Offer Recipient Commits to Florida State Rival

The 'Noles miss on a prospect from just up the road.

David Visser

Top-12 Center High on FSU Hoops Committing Soon

A top-tier talent is set to make his decision.

David Visser

FSU Makes Top 11 for No. 11 2022 Safety: Scouting Report

The Seminoles join an elite group of programs for a top-tier in-state prospect.

David Visser

Offensive Lineman Commits to FSU Football: Scouting Report

The Seminoles make a nice jump in the rankings with this new addition.

David Visser

FSU AM: New Quarantines, OL Commit, DT Offer, & MJ Walker

What new quarantines across the country could mean for FSU, big recruiting news, MJ Walker spotlight, and other Seminoles stories.

Dustin Franklin

Five 'Noles Named Preseason All-ACC Selections

More honors bestowed upon FSU as Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC Teams announced.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Huge, Quick Kansas City DT: Scouting Report

The garnet and gold go after an Orange.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Hype, Basketball Memory, & Baseball Coaches

Football practice video, a thrilling buzzer beater, and a look at MLB coaches from FSU.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Watch Lists Conclude, Recruiting, Hoops, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen