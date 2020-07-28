FSU AM: Pro 'Nole Officially Signs, Preseason Picks, & More

Football

Cam Akers, a former running back for the 'Noles, has officially signed his deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Florida State football gave a shoutout to the partners that helped with their most recent community service event at the local Riley Elementary school.

FSU's Twitter account has also posted a video sharing insights of Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Ends coach John Papuchis.

Following the many award watchlists that have featured some top 'Noles, our Dustin Franklin takes a look at Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC selections that, too, including five popular faces from FSU football.

Football Recruiting

Thomas Davis, a recent FSU offer recipient has decided to commit to a rivalry school in Florida. Our David Visser has more on his official decision, here. This is far from a surprise.

Basketball

Malik Osborne, a forward for the Seminoles, is continuing on the trend of reminding everyone to stay safe and healthy during this time.

Basketball Recruiting

Visser also gives us details surrounding John Butler, a top prospect for Florida State hoops, who is announcing his commitment this week. Visser also discusses how Butler's commitment could bolster FSU's class among the 2021 ranks.

Women's Basketball

Women's hoops took to Twitter to share that 100% of their athletes are showing leadership by registering to vote. This is leadership in action.

Softball

The Seminoles' Twitter account posted a throwback of a huge win for the softball team to secure the title of ACC Champions in 2014.

Soccer

Soccer player Jamia Fields is now a NWSL Challenge Cup Champion.