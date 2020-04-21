Cam Akers' Top 5 Runs at FSU

Cam Akers will find out where his new home will be during this week's upcoming NFL Draft, so it's a good time to take a look back at what may be his best runs at Florida State. Now I'm sure there are some plays that I overlooked but these are the ones that stand out in my mind from the often under-appreciated running back. Those included are featured in a video at the end of the article.

Honorable Mentions

North Carolina State (2019)

This was during a game where fans thought the program could be turning under then head coach Willie Taggart. The 'Noles picked up a big win and while Akers didn't have his best night, it was his touchdown run on 4th and 1, late in the 4th quarter, that gave his team the 31-13 edge.

The Entire Louisiana-Monroe Game (2019)

Yes I'm cheating here... twice actually. I'm using a whole game because this game is a loss without Akers being on the field and his best play was arguably a long screen pass for a touchdown that gave the 'Noles a late lead. Screens are an extension of the run, so I'm counting it. Deal.

5. First touchdown of the season: Boise State (2019)

A game that was moved due to weather gave the 'Noles a slight home-field advantage early on and it kicked off with this run. On 4th and 1, Akers shoots through the gap, makes a tackler miss, and houses it from 40 yards out. He gassed the Broncos defense and while FSU would lose that game, it certainly didn't feel like that would be their fate after this run.

4. Comeback sparked: Boston College (2018)

This game is probably most remembered for Deondre Francois' long touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry to seal the win, but Akers makes a play in the 4th quarter the leads the charge for FSU's comeback. From the Florida State 27, Akers shoots through one of the few open holes in this game. He then makes two tacklers miss, gets up to the second level, splits two more defenders and then breaks what looked to be a sure-fire tackle to finally go out of bounds around the BC 24. His ability to be shifty, powerful, and stay on his feet is highlighted in a big way by this run.

3. Almost gave us hope: Virginia Tech (2018)

Ah yes, the game that birthed the "swag surf" and was the first debacle of the Willie Taggart era. The contest up to this point had been a complete disaster, across offense, defense and special teams. But late in the fourth quarter, Akers was finally able to break free from the FSU 9. He hits the outside edge, splitting two defenders while throwing one to the ground. He sprints past the entire Hokies defense and it looked like no one could catch him. He's ultimately tripped up down near the VT 5. The 'Noles, somewhat fittingly, come away with no points and lose the game.

2. THAT game: Syracuse (2017)

This is another game from which I could've used the whole performance and gotten away with it. It was the first 200-yard rushing performance for Akers, who, at the time, was a freshman. This was a win that Florida State needed badly if it wanted to see a bowl game that season. From his own 45, Akers makes one small jump cut that puts two defenders on the ground, and the rest is just great top-end speed as he gets around the edge and becomes the fastest player on the field. The run results in a touchdown and catapulted his team to a win.

1. BOOM: Miami (2017)

Now, this is not Akers' most technically impressive run, so I guess if someone wants to argue this could be lower, that's fair. But this will likely end up being his most memorable play of his tenure in Tallahassee. The streak was on the line, and the 'Canes came into Doak Campbell Stadium ranked No. 13, while the 'Noles had gotten off to a rocky start. The offense needed a spark to help turn the season around and it got one from its freshman running back. What started as a standard outside stretch run that looked to be heading toward the sideline, Akers lowers his shoulder and absolutely pulverizes the Miami defender. You could hear it in the stands and on TV. It will forever be on the Miami-FSU highlight reel.

Of course, you can be the judge, so speaking of highlight reels, we've put one together featuring the moments just discussed. Check it out: