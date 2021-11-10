'Canes defensive back: "We're going to beat FSU"

The Florida State Seminoles have an opportunity to defeat Miami for the first since 2016 and keep their bowl hopes alive inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first time that head coach Mike Norvell gets a taste of the rivalry after missing the game last season due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Regardless of the rankings or records, these two teams are always ready to go at it and provide a photo finish. Miami has dominated the last two matchups in the series but the game this weekend projects to be much closer.

It could help that the Hurricanes are providing some bulletin board material. While speaking to the media for the first time this season on Tuesday, Miami defensive back Avantae Williams made a bold proclamation.

"We don't like FSU," Williams said. "We're going to beat FSU. That's all we're worried about."

As if there wasn't already enough animosity and passion in this rivalry, these comments should provide the Seminoles with a little more of a spark. Florida State understands the importance that this game represents. It helps that the early returns are positive on Jordan Travis' availability for Saturday. He was a full participant during the first open practice of the week.

Williams is listed as the primary backup for Miami at one of the safety spots. He made his season debut on October 23 against North Carolina State and has recorded four tackles and an interception. All of that production came this past weekend against Georgia Tech.

Miami enters Tallahassee on a three-game winning streak with the average margin of victory being 2.67 points. Expect another tight one as the Seminoles look to respond from two straight defeats.

