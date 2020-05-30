AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: New Football Commits, Sweet 16 Flashback Friday, and More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State landed an official commit from 3-star wide receiver Joshua Burrell, check out our piece on his announcement here. 

Following tweets from some sought-after targets, our David Visser penned a piece about how we should reconsider the idea of players' "dream schools," which takes on even more weight in the face of the ongoing pandemic. The mothership picked it up:

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett had announced his intention to transfer to FSU a while ago, but he's now made it official, as he's signed with the 'Noles to round out one of the more formidable defensive lines. in the land. Our Mike Settle has a scouting report on what he'll bring to the 'Noles. 

Settle also discusses bowl game projections for Florida State. 

Prospect Chace Biddle announced his official offers thus far, including the 'Noles among 11 other universities. 

Basketball 

FSU Hoops posted a #FlashbackFriday highlighting the NCAA Sweet Sixteen game. 

RaiQuan Evans and RayQuan Gray both participated in the 6th annual Basketball Captains Academy to not only grow as an athlete but also as leaders. 

Baseball 

The official Seminoles Twitter posted a #GarnetGoldFriday post featuring 'Noles baseball. 

Softball 

FSU's Seminole Spotlight today is highlighting Anna Shelnutt. Head over to their Instagram to check in with her during quarantine and see her Q+A. 

Volleyball 

The volleyball's account posted impressive stats by starter Jessica Nunge. 

Track and Field 

FSU's Track and Field flashback Friday includes their 2018 sweep at the ACC Championships. 

Golf 

The Charles Schwab Challenge announced their top-5 golfers, including FSU golfer Brooks Koepka. 

General Athletics 

It's time for another pick-3. Which is your favorite game-winning moment? 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouting Report: Fabien Lovett Officially Transfers to FSU

From the Magnolia State to the Sunshine State.

Mike Settle

‘Noles Make Top 8 for 3-Star LB: Scouting Report

The 2021 prospect has narrowed his teams down, and FSU is on the list.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Sporting News Projects Bowl Game for FSU

One outlet thinks the ‘Noles will be staying close to home.

Mike Settle

3-Star WR Josh Burrell Commits to FSU Football

From the Palmetto State to the Sunshine State.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Winston, Recruiting, Throwbacks, & Inspiring 'Noles

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

NCAA Likely to Recommend 6-Week Preseason Football Camp

More information as to what a return to the gridiron may resemble.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Prospects, Dream Schools, & the Real World

Young men balancing what can be two very different worlds in making the biggest decisions of their lives.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU in Early on 2022 Texas Safety: Scouting Report

Before you read to the bottom, check this film out and ask yourself: which 'Nole does this look like?

David Visser

by

David Visser

Florida Bowl Game With ACC Tie Gets New Name: Reaction

It wasn't too long ago that FSU opened a season here.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Makes Top 15 for 3-Star Cornerback: Scouting Report

Defensive back Ryan "Bo" Barnes has the Seminoles in his top 15

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser