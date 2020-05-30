FSU AM: New Football Commits, Sweet 16 Flashback Friday, and More

Football

Florida State landed an official commit from 3-star wide receiver Joshua Burrell, check out our piece on his announcement here.

Following tweets from some sought-after targets, our David Visser penned a piece about how we should reconsider the idea of players' "dream schools," which takes on even more weight in the face of the ongoing pandemic. The mothership picked it up:

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett had announced his intention to transfer to FSU a while ago, but he's now made it official, as he's signed with the 'Noles to round out one of the more formidable defensive lines. in the land. Our Mike Settle has a scouting report on what he'll bring to the 'Noles.

Settle also discusses bowl game projections for Florida State.

Prospect Chace Biddle announced his official offers thus far, including the 'Noles among 11 other universities.

Basketball

FSU Hoops posted a #FlashbackFriday highlighting the NCAA Sweet Sixteen game.

RaiQuan Evans and RayQuan Gray both participated in the 6th annual Basketball Captains Academy to not only grow as an athlete but also as leaders.

Baseball

The official Seminoles Twitter posted a #GarnetGoldFriday post featuring 'Noles baseball.

Softball

FSU's Seminole Spotlight today is highlighting Anna Shelnutt. Head over to their Instagram to check in with her during quarantine and see her Q+A.

Volleyball

The volleyball's account posted impressive stats by starter Jessica Nunge.

Track and Field

FSU's Track and Field flashback Friday includes their 2018 sweep at the ACC Championships.

Golf

The Charles Schwab Challenge announced their top-5 golfers, including FSU golfer Brooks Koepka.

General Athletics

It's time for another pick-3. Which is your favorite game-winning moment?