FSU AM: Luke Altmyer Interview, Winston's NFL Salary, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State is continuing to look back at some of their most elite players, this time reliving Seminole Legend Kelvin Benjamin's best moments. Bet you can guess which one tops the list. 

The official Seminoles Twitter account is also showing off one of college history's greatest two-sport stars, Charlie Ward.  

And speaking of elite athletes, our David Visser continues to follow FSU quarterback commit Luke Altmyer in Nashville for the Elite 11. The blue-chip prospect discusses the state of his recruitment, as the Crimson Tide are hot on the heels of the Seminole commit. Will he remain with the 'Noles, or flip to 'Bama?

Visser also takes a look at Pro 'Nole quarterback Jameis Winston's new NFL salary, and how it compares to other QBs in the League. This is really quite staggering. 

Check out this Throwback Thursday post going all the way back to the 1977 gridiron win over Florida, along with commentary from the Bobby Bowden Show. 

FSU Football also tweeted birthday wishes to freshman wide receiver Darion Williamson. 

Baseball 

FSU Baseball shared a photo of some of its athletes putting in work this summer for the Orlando Scorpions. 

And a handful of 'Noles in the MLB are also back on the field for summer camp. 

Women's Basketball 

Another Throwback Thursday includes Women's Hoops 2013-14 stars who led the 'Noles to the NCAA Women's tournament. 

Golf 

Congrats to Florida State golfers Kathleen Sumner, Amanda Doherty, and Puk Lyng Thomsen, who were named to the WGCA All-American Athlete Team. 

Football

FSU's Ranks Among Winningest College Football Programs

Despite their youth, and recent results, the Seminoles are one of the most dominant programs in CFB history.

David Visser

4-Star WR with FSU in Top 7 Committing Saturday

The Seminoles got their new coach from Memphis-- can they land a receiver from Grind City as well?

David Visser

Comparing Jameis Winston's New Salary to Other NFL QBs

Still scrolling...

David Visser

'Nole QB Commit Luke Altmyer on Elite 11, FSU Commitment

The Seminoles have a top-tier quarterback commit-- will they hold on to him? We chatted with him, and he addressed that question.

David Visser

FSU AM: Elite 11 Update, Baseball All-Timers, & More News

Elite 11 results, the greatest baseball players ever, recruiting updates, and the game of the week.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Versatile Texas Defender: Scouting Report

The 'Noles have a lot of company in pursuing this formidable force.

David Visser

FSU Among Many Big Programs in Early on LB: Scouting Report

The offers are coming in quickly for this Lone Star State prospect.

David Visser

FSU QB Commit Luke Altmyer's Final SI Rank from Elite 11

Let's check out the future Seminole signal-caller's report card.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football ACC All-Decade Honors and Recruiting Updates

A look at a recent ACC All-Decade team roster, many recruiting updates, facility spotlight, and celebrity sightings.

Dustin Franklin

FSU in Top 7 for Blue-Chip DT: Scouting Report

Local class of ‘22 defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland has the ‘Noles in his finalists.

Dustin Franklin