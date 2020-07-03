FSU AM: Luke Altmyer Interview, Winston's NFL Salary, & More

Football

Florida State is continuing to look back at some of their most elite players, this time reliving Seminole Legend Kelvin Benjamin's best moments. Bet you can guess which one tops the list.

The official Seminoles Twitter account is also showing off one of college history's greatest two-sport stars, Charlie Ward.

And speaking of elite athletes, our David Visser continues to follow FSU quarterback commit Luke Altmyer in Nashville for the Elite 11. The blue-chip prospect discusses the state of his recruitment, as the Crimson Tide are hot on the heels of the Seminole commit. Will he remain with the 'Noles, or flip to 'Bama?

Visser also takes a look at Pro 'Nole quarterback Jameis Winston's new NFL salary, and how it compares to other QBs in the League. This is really quite staggering.

Check out this Throwback Thursday post going all the way back to the 1977 gridiron win over Florida, along with commentary from the Bobby Bowden Show.

FSU Football also tweeted birthday wishes to freshman wide receiver Darion Williamson.

Baseball

FSU Baseball shared a photo of some of its athletes putting in work this summer for the Orlando Scorpions.

And a handful of 'Noles in the MLB are also back on the field for summer camp.

Women's Basketball

Another Throwback Thursday includes Women's Hoops 2013-14 stars who led the 'Noles to the NCAA Women's tournament.

Golf

Congrats to Florida State golfers Kathleen Sumner, Amanda Doherty, and Puk Lyng Thomsen, who were named to the WGCA All-American Athlete Team.