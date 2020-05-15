AllSeminoles
FSU Loses Offensive Lineman to Medical DQ

Dustin Franklin

A week after losing one offensive lineman to the transfer portal, FSU is tasked with replacing another big up front, as Christian Meadows has been medically disqualified, effectively ending the once promising prospect's career.

Meadows suffered an injury to his shoulder, which resulted in him getting to play a game in the garnet and gold. He redshirted the 2018 season, and it also caused him to miss the entirety of last season. 

When Meadows came into the program, he brought a lot of hope and expectations with him. A composite four-star guard from Montezuma, GA, he was former coach Willie Taggart's highest rated offensive line prospect in his first signing class. 247sports had him listed as the number 14 offensive guard in the 2018 class.

Offensive line coach Alex Atkins was already dealt a challenging hand when he took the job in Tallahassee, and losing players isn't going to make things any easier. Meadows joins Christian Armstrong, Jauan Williams, and Mike Arnold as players that were expected to be on the fall roster, but, for various reasons, will not be.

Add to that the fact that Darius Washington and Dante Lucas will be coming off injuries, and the uncertainly surrounding the OL only increases. It will be interesting to see how Norvell and staff proceed. 

After landing the commitment of graduate transfer Devontay Love-Taylor from FIU, the 'Noles are rumored to be in on Christopher Perez, a center at NIU who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Perhaps some other players in the portal will be potential answers as well.

In any case, losing players at a position of need is a challenge to an FSU staff already beset by obstacles, and for Meadows, it's an unfortunate conclusion to his collegiate career.

