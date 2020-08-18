SI.com
AllSeminoles
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

FSU AM: Football Injuries, Hoops Season Delays, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State football announced a schedule update with an 11-game season still being a possibility after Samford dropped out. 

They also shared more interviews from Monday's press conference, as well as photos from their practice. 

Our Dustin Franklin gives us insight into an FSU freshman being sidelined with an injury. 

And Franklin gives details on another 'Nole missing this upcoming season due to an injury. 

Basketball 

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale tweeted about Head Coach Leonard Hamilton being one of the winningest coaches in ACC history. 

Relive FSU hoops' buzzer beater win against Maryland in the ACC tournament. 

And the NCAA is already considering pushing back this upcoming basketball season, as told by our David Visser. 

Women's Basketball 

Women's hoops posted some Monday Motivation.

Baseball 

Last week, John Nogowski was called up to the majors by the St. Louis Cardinals, becoming the 73rd 'Nole to make it to the big leagues. 

Soccer 

The AFC wrote an article interviewing FSU's soccer star Zhao Yujie regarding personal lessons and, of course, being a soccer playing at Florida State. 

And it may be a new week, but the soccer team is still putting in the work. They shared photos of practice and workouts on their official Twitter account. 

Volleyball 

Florida State volleyball just added two new 'Noles, Caroline Golden and Olivia Dailey,  to the team. 

Both Golden and Dailey gave a quote as to why they chose to join the Seminole family. 

General Athletics 

Erin Howard and Keyshawn Helton were named Student-Athletes of the Month. 

And it seems the 'Noles are happy to be back at work. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Pair of Former 'Noles Find New Homes

Timmy Jernigan and Graham Gano will continue their careers in new cities.

Dustin Franklin

NCAA Already Considering Pushing Back Basketball Season

The discussion has begun.

David Visser

New 2021 NFL Mock Draft: 4 'Noles Selected in First 3 Rounds

More pro 'Noles in the making.

David Visser

Reacting to FSU Football's Latest Schedule Change

The year of the ever-evolving schedule continues.

David Visser

3 'Noles Have Shot at 2019-2020 NBA Championship Rings

Seminoles in the hunt as the NBA Playoffs commence.

David Visser

Details on Talented FSU Freshman Sidelined With Injury

Quarterback Chubba Purdy suffered an injury in Saturday's scrimmage.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Tight End To Miss Season With Injury

The FSU tight end depth chart grew thinner as a player new to the program goes down with injury.

Dustin Franklin

‘Noles WR Clarifies Statement on Leadership and Protocol: Reaction

The veteran play maker seems to be back on track

Mike Settle

Tracking ACC Players to Opt Out of 2020 Football Season

Keeping you posted on which conference players have decided against participating, including several Seminole foes.

David Visser

Scouting SI All-American Candidate & New FSU Football Commit

The Seminoles add their second receiver to the 2021 class.

David Visser