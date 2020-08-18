FSU AM: Football Injuries, Hoops Season Delays, & More

Football

Florida State football announced a schedule update with an 11-game season still being a possibility after Samford dropped out.

They also shared more interviews from Monday's press conference, as well as photos from their practice.

Our Dustin Franklin gives us insight into an FSU freshman being sidelined with an injury.

And Franklin gives details on another 'Nole missing this upcoming season due to an injury.

Basketball

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale tweeted about Head Coach Leonard Hamilton being one of the winningest coaches in ACC history.

Relive FSU hoops' buzzer beater win against Maryland in the ACC tournament.

And the NCAA is already considering pushing back this upcoming basketball season, as told by our David Visser.

Women's Basketball

Women's hoops posted some Monday Motivation.

Baseball

Last week, John Nogowski was called up to the majors by the St. Louis Cardinals, becoming the 73rd 'Nole to make it to the big leagues.

Soccer

The AFC wrote an article interviewing FSU's soccer star Zhao Yujie regarding personal lessons and, of course, being a soccer playing at Florida State.

And it may be a new week, but the soccer team is still putting in the work. They shared photos of practice and workouts on their official Twitter account.

Volleyball

Florida State volleyball just added two new 'Noles, Caroline Golden and Olivia Dailey, to the team.

Both Golden and Dailey gave a quote as to why they chose to join the Seminole family.

General Athletics

Erin Howard and Keyshawn Helton were named Student-Athletes of the Month.

And it seems the 'Noles are happy to be back at work.