Class of ‘22 OT Offered by ‘Noles: Scouting Report

The search for depth on the offensive line continues for Florida State, as offensive line coach Alex Atkins extended an offer to class of 2022 in-state prospect Daughtry Richardson.

Heading into his junior season, Richardson (6’5” 269 lbs) hasn’t been ranked yet by recruiting sites, but the ‘Noles’ offer was the fourth that he has picked up. Prior to FSU, the honor was extended by Florida A & M, Florida Atlantic University, and Tennessee.

Richardson has previous ties to Tallahassee— before moving to Miami to play at Edison High, he played his high school ball at Godby High School. He visited FSU’s campus in January, where he met with the coaching staff for the first time.

When it comes to the film, Richardson is a versatile lineman, and shows the ability to play the left or right tackle position. He shows a physical blocking style, and finishes his block until the whistle blows. He could use some work on his first step and explosiveness, but he does show good agility, balance, and strength, which makes up for any deficiencies. The fact that he still has two years of high school football to develop will only benefit him, and he should turn out to be a solid prospect by the time he’s set to enroll.

Florida State has one commit for the ‘22 class currently, defensive back Travis Hunter, and the 2021 class has two offensive linemen committed in Bryson Estes and Jake Slaughter. As always, we’ll keep you up to date with the latest Seminoles recruiting news.