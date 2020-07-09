AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Class of ‘22 OT Offered by ‘Noles: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

The search for depth on the offensive line continues for Florida State, as offensive line coach Alex Atkins extended an offer to class of 2022 in-state prospect Daughtry Richardson.

Heading into his junior season, Richardson (6’5” 269 lbs) hasn’t been ranked yet by recruiting sites, but the ‘Noles’ offer was the fourth that he has picked up. Prior to FSU, the honor was extended by Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic University, and Tennessee. 

Richardson has previous ties to Tallahassee— before moving to Miami to play at Edison High, he played his high school ball at Godby High School. He visited FSU’s campus in January, where he met with the coaching staff for the first time.

When it comes to the film, Richardson is a versatile lineman, and shows the ability to play the left or right tackle position. He shows a physical blocking style, and finishes his block until the whistle blows. He could use some work on his first step and explosiveness, but he does show good agility, balance, and strength, which makes up for any deficiencies. The fact that he still has two years of high school football to develop will only benefit him, and he should turn out to be a solid prospect by the time he’s set to enroll.

Florida State has one commit for the ‘22 class currently, defensive back Travis Hunter, and the 2021 class has two offensive linemen committed in Bryson Estes and Jake Slaughter. As always, we’ll keep you up to date with the latest Seminoles recruiting news.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU: Unique Chance to Lead by Example on Racial Issues

The Seminoles are interestingly situated to get out in front on an important matter.

David Visser

by

blacksonville

FSU Offers Colorado's Top 2022 Prospect: Scouting Report

Florida State football gets in on a jaw-dropping talent from the Rockies.

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Noles Could Lead By Example, & Get to Know Norvell

Here's a look at your latest FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Ivy League Cancels Fall 2020 Football Season

The first domino?

David Visser

Texas Defender Has FSU in His Top 6: Scouting Report

The 'Noles have a lot of company in pursuing this formidable force.

David Visser

Mike Norvell's Offers Reflect Tight End Role in His Offense

Targeting athleticism and length to key the 'Nole offense.

David Visser

5 'Noles Named to an All-ACC Team

Florida State has a handful of players named to Pick Six Previews' All-ACC Team.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Talented Two-Sport 2023 Athlete: Scouting Report

Class of '23 defensive back Kaleb Cost picks up 'Noles offer.

Dustin Franklin

FSU in Top 12 for Blue-Chip Cornerback: Scouting Report

The Seminoles make the cut for a four-star recruit from the Lone Star State.

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Nole Alum on Blackman, Recruiting Updates, & More

Recruiting updates (and some hope), James Blackman's player spotlight, and Coach Hamilton praises assistants.

Chloe Cutchen