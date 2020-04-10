AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Coach Haggins' Positive Impact, Recruiting Offers, & FSU Hoops' Season Successes

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State football alumni Travis Johnson talked about the positive impact Coach Odell Haggins had on him during his time with the 'Noles via Twitter. Head coach Mike Norvell shared his post and went on to show his gratitude toward Haggins. 

Norvell went on a live Q&A yesterday with Seminole Boosters to answer some hard-hitting questions. He discussed the upcoming season, what he looks for in his athletes and future players, and even his latest read, The Bowden Way. 

Two more offers by Florida State were announced today. Three-star Michael Myslinski and three-star Baylor commit Cicero Caston both posted via Twitter that they had officially been offered. 

Florida State has made its way into the top 15 list for JUCO tight end Quentin Moore.

Basketball 

Head coach Leonard Hamilton went on the March Madness podcast to talk about the season the Seminoles had on the court. He discusses the confidence they had, not only in games, but also in each other, that led them to success this past season. 

FSU hoops also grabbed a spot in SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2020-2021 season, as our David Visser discussed. 

Golf

As a tribute to the Masters Tournament that should have started yesterday, our Shawn Allen, along with a friend, counted down the top 'Nole golfers, ever, to tee it up. You can probably guess the top dog here, but there have been other incredibly accomplished pros who once wore the garnet and gold. Here's a little stroll down memory lane:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Top 5 FSU Golfers of All Time

Following the collegiate model, here are five all-time Seminole golfers (plus a few more).

Shawn Allen

by

Shawn Allen

Florida State: Top 5 of Sports Illustrated's DBU Rankings

Do you agree with where the 'Noles ended up?

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Former Baylor Defensive End Transferring to Florida State

The Seminoles land a legacy.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Basketball in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early 2020-2021 Top 25

And a top-three ACC ranking.

David Visser

FSU AM: Coach Norvell Live Q&A, 850 Heroes, and More Football Offers

Here's a look at your daily Florida State news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Sports Social Media Coordinates Mass Thank You to Health Care Workers

Respect.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

2021's NCAA Tournament: FSU Can Grab Elite Seed Again-- But No Home Cooking

Control what you can.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Jaiden Woodbey Working Hard, Baseball Commitments, & Marching Chiefs Great Gives

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Blue-Chip Alabama Decommit Has FSU Football in his Top 10

These are the programs with which the 'Noles want to be competing.

David Visser

Florida State: Sports Illustrated's QBU Runner-Up

Three first-round picks doesn't hurt.

David Visser