FSU AM: Coach Haggins' Positive Impact, Recruiting Offers, & FSU Hoops' Season Successes

Football

Florida State football alumni Travis Johnson talked about the positive impact Coach Odell Haggins had on him during his time with the 'Noles via Twitter. Head coach Mike Norvell shared his post and went on to show his gratitude toward Haggins.

Norvell went on a live Q & A yesterday with Seminole Boosters to answer some hard-hitting questions. He discussed the upcoming season, what he looks for in his athletes and future players, and even his latest read, The Bowden Way.

Two more offers by Florida State were announced today. Three-star Michael Myslinski and three-star Baylor commit Cicero Caston both posted via Twitter that they had officially been offered.

Florida State has made its way into the top 15 list for JUCO tight end Quentin Moore.

Basketball

Head coach Leonard Hamilton went on the March Madness podcast to talk about the season the Seminoles had on the court. He discusses the confidence they had, not only in games, but also in each other, that led them to success this past season.

FSU hoops also grabbed a spot in SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2020-2021 season, as our David Visser discussed.

Golf

As a tribute to the Masters Tournament that should have started yesterday, our Shawn Allen, along with a friend, counted down the top 'Nole golfers, ever, to tee it up. You can probably guess the top dog here, but there have been other incredibly accomplished pros who once wore the garnet and gold. Here's a little stroll down memory lane: