FSU AM: 'Noles Continue to Speak Out, & Recruiting Updates

Football

Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is using his platform to inspire change and to share his thoughts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. Fellow teammates, along with the coaching staff, showed their support following his posts via twitter.

The ACC Network shared Marvin Wilson's message to other student athletes, encouraging them to speak out and use their voice for good.

The 'Noles had a busy day yesterday, offering three new prospects, the first being Mississippi tight end Jalen Shead.

River Helms, another tight end, announced his official offer.

Three-star running back Ke'Travion Hargrove also tweeted out about his offer from Florida State.

Our David Visser has an update on Raheim Sanders. The prospect had the 'Noles in his top-5, but has ultimately chosen to attend Arkansas.

And Dustin Franklin recalls the "What If's" behind Allen Iverson, and what may have happened had he come to Florida State.

Visser also continued his series detailing FSU football's history against each conference. The only conference with a winning record against FSU will surprise you.

Basketball

The FSU Hoops twitter presents their top moments from this past season.

Our Mitch Schmidt discusses FSU's 5-star prospect Moussa Cisse.

Baseball

The Florida State baseball account is reliving last year's win against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Chip Baker is continuing his "What Happened Today" in FSU baseball, highlighting some of the best performances at Super Regionals.

Swimming and Diving

Ginevra Molino, a swimmer from Italy has officially signed with the 'Noles.

Soccer

The soccer team is the latest to release a statement showing their support for the nationwide movement.

Golf

The FSGA announced Seminole golfer Amy Bond will be joining them in an interview series this Friday.