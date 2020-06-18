AllSeminoles
College Basketball Cleared for Summer Activities by NCAA

David Visser

Earlier today, the NCAA came to a decision that looks to be keeping college football on schedule for its 2020 season. But the decision-makers in Indianapolis didn't stop there, as the Division I Council also approved measures for both men's and women's basketball to engage in team activities over the summer in hopes of returning to the hardwood on time. 

Here are the NCAA's own words on the matter:

The adopted plan extends the current rule, which allows voluntary athletics activities and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities through July 19. The Council will discuss whether additional activities should be allowed in that period at a meeting within the next few weeks.

Beginning July 20, required summer athletics activities may begin and can last up to eight weeks or until the school’s first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier. Required virtual nonphysical activities can continue to be conducted during this period. Virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed a combined eight hours per week.

“The Council worked to balance the desire to get student-athletes training again with the need to repopulate our campuses and athletics facilities gradually and safely, within all campus, local and state mandates,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “Student-athlete health and safety should remain a top priority.”

The summer athletics activities model assumes COVID-19 local and state health policies are considered at the school level. Access to school facilities should be provided in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of such facilities, group size restrictions and any other limitations.

