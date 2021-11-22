College football bowl game projected for Florida State

Florida State has won five of its last seven games, putting the team in position for a potential bowl berth with a win against Florida this weekend. Brett McMurphy recently dropped his week 13 bowl projections and has FSU slated to play Tulsa in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida. If this game was to be played the Noles would currently sit as an eight-point favorite.

As the Seminoles had a rough start to the 2021 season beginning 0-4 many thought the year was over. The emergence of quarterback Jordan Travis taking over the offense and a defense led by transfer Jermaine Johnson has seen this team make a full 360. Florida State looks like a completely different team from the one we have seen in previous seasons and, the team that took the field earlier this year.

The growth and buy-in within the players and coaches has been beautiful to see.

The slogan for Head Coach Mike Norvell is to “keep climbing." FSU fans have to be excited about the direction of this team and what lies ahead in the future for this program. A bowl birth and a potential to have 7 wins this season would be viewed as a success for many.

But first things first, a win over in-state rival Florida is the next step for Florida State. A win and a bowl birth being clinched while beating a rival will do wonders for the state of this team and program continuing to “keep climbing."

