AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Concerns About the NCAA's Recent 'Voluntary' Workout Ruling

David Visser

The NCAA voted on a significant new step in the process of collegiate sports reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic yesterday, announcing that campuses nationwide could host voluntary student-athlete workouts from June 1 through June 30. 

We all want sports back. But we also want them back the right way: namely, in the safest possible manner for all involved. And there are some important questions to be addressed regarding this new step, specifically regarding 2020 college football, since it's up well before basketball season.

Practices may have been suspended in March, but that doesn't mean that competition ceased. As I discussed earlier today, recruiting has taken on a new face during this new normal-- and the resumption of play will require preparation. 

And while programs have control over the extent to which they address this new NCAA ruling, they're not operating in a vacuum. 12 teams on their schedules are taking necessary steps to better them on the gridiron come autumn, and although they may share a conference, their campuses are not necessarily located in areas equally affected by COVID-19. 

In the ACC, for instance, the situation for Georgia Tech in Atlanta, the Hurricanes in Miami, or Boston College is certainly quite different than that of more rurally located schools like Clemson or Virginia Tech. Or what of the Pac-12, with USC and UCLA in Los Angeles, which recently extended its stay-home order through July, with a program like Oregon State in far-less affected Corvallis?

That's on the team level, but what about the individual players themselves? They'll be faced with the decision of heading back to campuses across the country from disparate hometowns, all of which have experienced varying forms of coronavirus impacts. 

Playing time is a finite commodity-- but competition for it knows no bounds. Every position on the field is constantly being contested. So just how "voluntary" is this, practically speaking? Are players, perhaps from more hard-hit areas of the country, who may not feel comfortable with returning to workouts really going to stay home and risk losing their position to teammates who are in attendance?

Is that fair? Is that safe?

I'm not editorializing against this NCAA decision. But while it may inspire a certain amount of confidence in sports' eventual return, it prompts a plethora of questions, too. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Norvell & Co. Face Unprecedented Recruiting Challenge at FSU

Courting talent in the new normal.

David Visser

FSU AM: Classic Games, Recruiting Updates, a 'Nole in Court

The latest FSU news from the past day.

Dustin Franklin

Former FSU LB Scheduled for Court Date Today

Smith starred for the Seminoles and was off to a promising start with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But his battles have gone from the gridiron to the courtroom.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Lands Commitment From In-State Cornerback

3-star defensive back Kevin Knowles II chooses the 'Noles.

Dustin Franklin

by

John Garcia Jr

FSU AM: Football Player Spotlight, Recruit Announces Top-7, and Noles "In This Together"

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Commit Watch: 3-Star DL With FSU in Top 6 Announcing Sunday

From the Palmetto State to the Sunshine State?

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Commitments, Video Games, & Fighting Coronavirus

Live updates on planned recruiting announcements, the possibility of a college football video game, & a former Seminole on the front lines against Coronavirus.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Makes Top 6 For Louisiana Blue-Chip Receiver

4-star wide receiver and 3-sport athlete has FSU in his final 6.

Dustin Franklin

Whatever Happened to FSU as Five-Star University?

Dissecting the factors that saw FSU football devolve from the nation's most talent-rich program to a team fighting for bowl eligibility.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Rivalry Game Remembered, Guest Speakers, & Coach Praise

Your 24-hour FSU rewind

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser