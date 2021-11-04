Cory Durden downplays return to Florida State

The former Seminole will return to Tallahassee for the first time since his decision to transfer.

The storylines on Saturday go well beyond the action that will be happening on the field in Doak Campbell Stadium. Two former Florida State starters, defensive tackle Cory Durden and defensive back Cyrus Fagan, will be making their first appearances in Tallahassee since transferring last season. Fagan is out for the remainder of the year with an injury but Durden is expected to suit up for North Carolina State.

After four years at FSU, there will certainly be some emotions for Durden to overcome as he faces his former team. While speaking with the media on Wednesday following the Wolfpack's practice, the Florida native commented on his mindset heading into the game.

"I'm well beyond that," Durden said according to Pack Pride. "I can't get caught up in that [the emotions] and play disciplined football. It's well beyond Cory Durden vs. FSU."

Durden was also asked if it'll be weird to play FSU as a visitor.

"No, not at all," Durden said. "NC State is my team. I'm happy where I am and not thinking about Florida State at all."

While Durden downplayed that the game meant a lot to him, you can bet he'll be looking to make a statement. The graduate transfer has recorded 20 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. To this point, his best performance of 2021 came in the upset against Clemson, when he put up a season-high 7 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

North Carolina State's rushing defense has been stout all season. The Wolfpack are tied for No. 18 in the country, only allowing 108.4 yards on the ground per game. Durden and NCSU will try to walk out of Tallahassee with a win on Saturday afternoon.

