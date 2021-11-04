Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Cory Durden downplays return to Florida State

    The former Seminole will return to Tallahassee for the first time since his decision to transfer.
    Author:

    The storylines on Saturday go well beyond the action that will be happening on the field in Doak Campbell Stadium. Two former Florida State starters, defensive tackle Cory Durden and defensive back Cyrus Fagan, will be making their first appearances in Tallahassee since transferring last season. Fagan is out for the remainder of the year with an injury but Durden is expected to suit up for North Carolina State.

    READ MORE: Florida State quarterback has entered transfer portal

    After four years at FSU, there will certainly be some emotions for Durden to overcome as he faces his former team. While speaking with the media on Wednesday following the Wolfpack's practice, the Florida native commented on his mindset heading into the game.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

    No image description

    "I'm well beyond that," Durden said according to Pack Pride. "I can't get caught up in that [the emotions] and play disciplined football. It's well beyond Cory Durden vs. FSU."

    Durden was also asked if it'll be weird to play FSU as a visitor.

    "No, not at all," Durden said. "NC State is my team. I'm happy where I am and not thinking about Florida State at all."

    While Durden downplayed that the game meant a lot to him, you can bet he'll be looking to make a statement. The graduate transfer has recorded 20 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. To this point, his best performance of 2021 came in the upset against Clemson, when he put up a season-high 7 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

    READ MORE: Deion Sanders "getting better and better" per interim coach

    North Carolina State's rushing defense has been stout all season. The Wolfpack are tied for No. 18 in the country, only allowing 108.4 yards on the ground per game. Durden and NCSU will try to walk out of Tallahassee with a win on Saturday afternoon.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_11485411
    Football

    Cory Durden downplays return to Florida State

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17011647
    Football

    Florida State players react to Chubba Purdy's transfer

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17011624
    Football

    Former FSU quarterback Chubba Purdy shares message on plans to transfer

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17011645 (1)
    Football

    BREAKING: Florida State quarterback has entered Transfer Portal

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16735669
    Pro Noles

    Deion Sanders "getting better and better" per interim coach

    12 hours ago
    3077051A-4FB5-40A5-8452-7DA2027E100B
    Pro Noles

    WATCH: Rams running back Cam Akers continues to progress following Achilles injury

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17010757
    Football

    Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. NC State

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_13484840
    Basketball

    2021-22 Schedule Preview: January

    15 hours ago