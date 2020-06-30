AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Conference Realignment, Scouting Reports, and More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

SI's Pat Forde offered an interesting reimagining of conference realignment, and our David Visser discusses plusses and minuses of the Seminoles' hypothetical new home. 

Florida State's player spotlight of the week is defensive tackle Cory Durden. Not only did he tie for leading the team with five sacks on the season, but he's also put the most pressure on opposing quarterbacks in college football. 

Pick Six Previews shared their play of the day. Check out Deion Sanders bringing back a punt return for a touchdown in 1988 against Clemson. 

PFF College also shared a great moment from FSU football. Take a look at the longest in-air pass by a running back since 2014, thrown by Cam Akers. 

And our David Visser discusses ACC Network's Mark Packer's conference All-Decade Team, which features more 'Noles than any other team. 

Football Recruiting 

3-star prospect Thomas Davis announced his official offer from the 'Noles, and Visser has a scouting report on the Georgia recruit. 

Byron Turner also announced his offer from Florida State, and our Dustin Franklin has a scouting report on the 3-star prospect out of New Orleans. 

Our Mike Settle provides another scouting report for a recent Seminole offer recipient, DT Jameian Buxton. 

Basketball 

Former 'Nole Dwayne Bacon discusses his perspective on playing for the Charlotte Hornets, with Michael Jordan as his main inspiration. 

FSU Hoops also posted a photo of their newest star joining them in the fall. 

Women's Basketball 

Assistant Coach Joy McCorvey was highlighted by the 'Noles for ranking in the top 10 at St. John's. 

Golf 

Congrats to freshman golfer Taylor Roberts, who won the Golf Week's Collegiate Coaches Challenge. 

General Athletics 

Relive another NOLEment with FSU athletics, this time giving credit to the 2016 volleyball team advancing to the sweet 16. 

Football

