Skip to main content

Could Jimbo Fisher be the next CFB Head Coach fired?

The odds are trending that way.

In this day and age, there's no wasting time when a college football program is in disarray. Coaches don't get four years anymore when clear progress isn't being made on and off the field.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for rivalry matchup with Miami

Former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart only got 21 games in Tallahassee before the administration elected to move on in 2019. The trend of short leashes has continued into the NIL era of the sport.

On Monday, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin became the sixth P5 coach to be fired since the 2022 season began, joining Scott Frost (Nebraska), Karl Dorrell (Colorado), Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech), Herm Edwards (Arizona State), and Paul Chryst (Wisconsin).

Next up on the chopping block? Potentially a familiar face for Florida State fans - Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies have lost four straight games to drop to 3-5 overall after beginning the season at No. 6 in the AP top 25. It's been one of the major failures of the year and Fisher's seat is heating up.

According to odds posted by BetOnline.ag on Saturday, Fisher is listed with the highest chance (+200) to be the next college football head coach fired. Seven other coaches are listed within +1000; South Florida's Jeff Scott (+350), Stanford's David Shaw (+500), Texas' Steve Sarkisian (+700), Cal's Justin Wilcox (+750), Arizona's Jedd Fisch (+800), Boston College's Jeff Hafley (+900), and West Virginia's Neal Brown (+900). 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Interestingly enough, Fisher commented 'never say never' when asked about a potential return to West Virginia in September.

It wouldn't be cheap. But, if there's any school that has the money to ouster Fisher from his throne, it's Texas A&M. Props to the coach's agent because he's owed every penny in his contract if the Aggies fire him without cause.

If Fisher is fired on January 1, 2023, or later, his buyout would be $85,950,000. His contract states that 25% of the buyout must be paid within 60 days of being fired. The remainder would be delivered in annual installments through 2031. 

Everyone should have a Jimmy Sexton in their life. Will Texas A&M make the move?

READ MORE: Full comments from Mike Norvell following Florida State's dominant win against Georgia Tech

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19283137
Football

Could Jimbo Fisher be the next CFB Head Coach fired?

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19320972
Football

Jordan Travis Named To Davey O’Brien QB Class Of 2022

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19324541
Football

Florida State offensive lineman Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 12.08.19 PM
Football

Florida State at Miami: Tuesday Practice Observations

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19322634
Football

Dick Vitale says Auburn should hire Jackson State's Deion Sanders

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-10-31 at 10.02.48 PM
Football

WATCH: Deion Sanders' epic reaction to being tied with Lee Corso in INTs at Florida State

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19279988
Football

Mario Cristobal offers thoughts on Florida State rivalry, offensive playmakers

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_19324181 (1)
Football

Five Plays That Changed the Game as Florida State Walks All Over Georgia Tech

By Dillon Riera