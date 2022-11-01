Could Jimbo Fisher be the next CFB Head Coach fired?

In this day and age, there's no wasting time when a college football program is in disarray. Coaches don't get four years anymore when clear progress isn't being made on and off the field.

Former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart only got 21 games in Tallahassee before the administration elected to move on in 2019. The trend of short leashes has continued into the NIL era of the sport.

On Monday, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin became the sixth P5 coach to be fired since the 2022 season began, joining Scott Frost (Nebraska), Karl Dorrell (Colorado), Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech), Herm Edwards (Arizona State), and Paul Chryst (Wisconsin).

Next up on the chopping block? Potentially a familiar face for Florida State fans - Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies have lost four straight games to drop to 3-5 overall after beginning the season at No. 6 in the AP top 25. It's been one of the major failures of the year and Fisher's seat is heating up.

According to odds posted by BetOnline.ag on Saturday, Fisher is listed with the highest chance (+200) to be the next college football head coach fired. Seven other coaches are listed within +1000; South Florida's Jeff Scott (+350), Stanford's David Shaw (+500), Texas' Steve Sarkisian (+700), Cal's Justin Wilcox (+750), Arizona's Jedd Fisch (+800), Boston College's Jeff Hafley (+900), and West Virginia's Neal Brown (+900).

Interestingly enough, Fisher commented 'never say never' when asked about a potential return to West Virginia in September.

It wouldn't be cheap. But, if there's any school that has the money to ouster Fisher from his throne, it's Texas A&M. Props to the coach's agent because he's owed every penny in his contract if the Aggies fire him without cause.

If Fisher is fired on January 1, 2023, or later, his buyout would be $85,950,000. His contract states that 25% of the buyout must be paid within 60 days of being fired. The remainder would be delivered in annual installments through 2031.

Everyone should have a Jimmy Sexton in their life. Will Texas A&M make the move?

