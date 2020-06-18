AllSeminoles
Annual ACC Football Event Altered Due to COVID-19

Dustin Franklin

Much like many other events across the world, the annual ACC Kickoff event will have a different landscape this year, as the conference announced that due to COVID-19 it will be held virtually this year.

ACC commissioner John Swofford will join all 14 ACC head coaches, as well as select student-athletes from each school, in answering questions and meeting with the media prior to the season's targeted start date.

The event will take place from July 21-23 2020, but the times and event schedule have yet to be announced.

Commissioner Swofford had this to say about the necessary move:

“As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year’s ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes. Our primary focus in all decisions continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and in this specific instance, all of our media partners and event attendees.”

The development is especially interesting to first year FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell, as well as Boston College's new Head Coach Jeff Hafley, as they won't get to experience the normal event and will miss out on the opportunity to network with fellow coaches and the media.

Last season, FSU had star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and standout wide receiver Tamorrion Terry represent the team. No word yet on who Norvell will have join him at the event. 

Yesterday provided some positive news about the potential of getting college football on time in the fall, and this appears to be just one more added precaution to ensure everyone moves forward to that goal.

Football

