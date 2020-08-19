SI.com
AllSeminoles
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

New COVID Cases on ACC Campuses Casting Doubt on CFB Season

David Visser

If you're eagerly awaiting a 2020 college football season, these aren't the signs you're wanting to read. Is the Atlantic Coast Conference, Florida State's home, still pushing forward with plans to play in the fall? Yes. The ACC, unlike the Big Ten, Pac-12, and the entirety of the FCS, is still planning on playing college ball this autumn, along with the SEC and Big 12. For now, anyway. 

But by any objective metric, those hopes have taken a hit recently. Outbreaks have recently been publicized from North Carolina and Notre Dame, the latter being an ACC football member for 2020. 

The ACC schedule was already trimmed down to a conference-only schedule, plus one non-conference game, and the Seminoles recently lost that non-con matchup when Samford opted out. The 'Noles are still looking to replace that contest, but the bigger question looms larger: if an ever-increasing number of ACC schools can't even conduct on-campus classes, can they they really ask athletes to participate in a high-contact sport like football?

UNC and Notre Dame are one thing. We wish the students, faculty, and staff there the very best. They've shut things down, at least for now, on their campuses. But the real issue involves the future. How many more schools will post similar results?

Moreover, what's the ACC's magic number here? How many shutdowns will it take for the conference to close shop for the 2020 season? And even broader, can college football continue if the ACC falls, and the majority of its power-five conferences are out of commission?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Football Practice, DE Commit, & Interviews

Sights and sounds from football practice, a defensive lineman commits, & interviews from multiple sports.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Lands Commitment with Miami, UF Offers: Scouting Report

The ‘Noles land a player that their rivals were after

Mike Settle

'Noles Bounce Back at Practice After Disappointing Monday

Mike Norvell speaks about a nice turnaround from the Seminoles.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Injuries, Hoops Season Delays, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

NCAA Already Considering Pushing Back Basketball Season

The discussion has begun.

David Visser

A Pair of Former 'Noles Find New Homes

Timmy Jernigan and Graham Gano will continue their careers in new cities.

Dustin Franklin

New 2021 NFL Mock Draft: 4 'Noles Selected in First 3 Rounds

More pro 'Noles in the making.

David Visser

Reacting to FSU Football's Latest Schedule Change

The year of the ever-evolving schedule continues.

David Visser

3 'Noles Have Shot at 2019-2020 NBA Championship Rings

Seminoles in the hunt as the NBA Playoffs commence.

David Visser

Details on Talented FSU Freshman Sidelined With Injury

Quarterback Chubba Purdy suffered an injury in Saturday's scrimmage.

Dustin Franklin