Darnell Dockett's High School Film: Absolutely Freakish

Florida State Seminole Darnell Dockett enjoyed a lengthy and fruitful professional career. After the Arizona Cardinals drafted him in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was a three-time Pro-Bowl selection in the desert, and was named to the All-Pro team in 2009. That same year, he flashed in Super Bowl XLIII, recording three sacks, which is still tied for the most by a single player in Super Bowl history. He remained with the Cards for a decade before finishing his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

Before that, Dockett starred for the 'Noles, earning second-team All-ACC honors with FSU in 2000, and first-team nods in 2001 and 2003 from his position on the defensive line.

But prior to his time in Tallahassee, Dockett was a USA TODAY High School All-American at Burtonsville, Maryland's Paint Branch High School. And it's easy to see why. CBS Sports recently tweeted some clips from Dockett's scholastic days-- and it's probably an understatement to say that they're simply ridiculous.

I analyze plenty of film in evaluating Florida State recruiting targets and commitments, but since his playing career has concluded, that just seems unnecessary here. However, what you're about to see below is an absolute force of nature wreaking havoc on opponents who could not be more overmatched. So be advised, and maybe consider precautioning any small children as to the mayhem that's about to ensue.

But honestly, this footage is a blast, as it features great audio from Dockett running roughshod over the competition.