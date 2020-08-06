AllSeminoles
Dates Added to FSU's 2020 Football Schedule: Analysis

David Visser

The ACC has added dates to its 2020 football schedule, so we now know not only whom Florida State will play but when. Let's breakdown the schedule.

2020 FSU Football Schedule
Twitter

I wrote last night about a few things the Seminoles should hope for in the schedule, and for the most part, this looks pretty good. I discussed how this new program could use some momentum coming out of the gate, so the conference game I most wanted to see first is exactly the one serving as FSU's opener: a September 12 home contest against Georgia Tech. 

Another opponent I was hoping to see early: whichever small school the 'Noles opted for as their smaller, non-conference opener. And Florida State has retained Samford for this role, with the Bulldogs hitting Tallahassee a week after the Yellow Jackets, on September 19. 

FSU should be 2-0 coming out of that pair of games. They better be, anyway, because what follows is the schedule's most demanding stretch. 

On September 29, the Seminoles will play their road opener at rival Miami, and then get a bye before traveling to Notre Dame. It's nice to see the 'Noles get the Irish early in the season, as the weather in northern Indiana on October 10 should be perfect for football. However, I've got this as a loss anyway, so I'd rather see that bye before another game. 

Then it's back home to face a rising North Carolina squad on October 17 before heading to Louisville on October 24. Originally, FSU was supposed to host Pitt on Halloween, but it now has its second bye that weekend before the Panthers arrive on November 7. These two byes are a touch too close together. Speaking of byes, Notre Dame, Clemson, Pitt, and UVA all have byes before they play the 'Noles. 

The schedule closes out at NC State (November 14), home against Clemson (November 21) and Virginia (November 28), and then on the road vs. Duke (December 5). There are some minor complaints that can be lodged here, but really, there's a lot to like about this schedule for Florida State. 

Football

