Top-Tier Baltimore Defender Gets FSU Offer: Scouting Report

2022 Maryland prospect Derrick Moore (6'4, 245) received his offer from Florida State football on Friday night. And after checking out his film, it's safe to say that many more are sure to follow.

A strong-side defensive end from Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, Moore's offer list, along with the 'Noles, is already impressive: LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Florida, among others. He doesn't yet have a composite rank, but 247 Sports considers him a four-star recruit, Maryland's No. 3 prospect, the fifth best SDE in the country, and the nation's 46th best overall recruit.

These lofty ranks are well justified. Moore's impressive frame could take on some good weight, but three words come to mind when checking out his highlights: speed, speed, and speed. He's blazing off the edge with great bend-- it'll be interesting to see how his technique holds up at the next level, but the building blocks are more than there, and any defensive ends coach would love to be charged with polishing a prospect like this.

I'd compliment Moore's tackling ability, but he doesn't so much tackle as he does aggressively launch himself at opposing quarterbacks from afar. It's not the kind of thing you hold against him, since he's such an athletic specimen who commands the immediate attention of an offense. Simply put, Moore is the kind of player who has the potential to change the game.

Presently, FSU has just one player committed to its 2022 class: No. 1 cornerback prospect Travis Hunter.