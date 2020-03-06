Defensive Depth Chart Projections for FSU’s 2020 Spring Practice

We’ve looked at the offense, but now it's time to check in on the other side of the ball. The defense will be lead by new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and his new system with some new terminology. Injuries at key positions will force some young guys into first- and second-team reps. With many hybrid roles in this scheme, it could lead to some players being utilized at multiple positions. Let's take a look on how the defense could shape up come March 7th.

Defensive Tackle

1. Corey Durden

2. Malcom Ray

3. Tru Thompson/Jamarcus Chatman

Position Summary

This position and nose guard can be a little interchangeable, but most of the time you want the quicker guys here. Durden is a senior and provides a ton of experience, having started most of last season. Ray is a player from whom we keep waiting to have some kind of breakout season, and this spring could be the launching pad for that. Thompson is a potential high-upside player and could compete for second-team reps. Chatman could play here but could also play some defensive end in certain packages.

Nose Guard

1. Marvin Wilson

2. Robert Cooper

3. Tru Thompson

Position Summary

On the other side we have the traditional gap filler. Wilson, who is one of the best defensive linemen in the country, returns to make one more go at playing with the ‘Noles and increasing his draft stock. Robert “Trenchmonster” Cooper has had flashes of really solid play, so look for him to become more consistent this spring. Thompson can play both defensive tackles positions.

Defensive End (Fox)

1. Janarius Robinson

2. Derrick McClendon

3. Curtis Fann

Position Summary

What is the Fox? Well it’s a linebacker/defensive end hybrid depending on the package. So, many different guys could play this role. Robinson returns for his final season in Tallahassee and is a much needed anchor on this defensive line. McClendon is a guy the staff seems high on and could compete for serious playing time with Fann. These two may end up having an intense battle this spring. And that's never a bad thing.

Defensive End

1. Joshua Kaindoh

2. Dennis Briggs

3. Quashon Fuller

Position Summary

This is the more traditional defensive end position. This group needs a pass rush, so a healthy Kaindoh could provide that. Briggs is one of the better athletes in this group and could also provide a much needed pass rush. Fuller is a name that by the time the fall comes around could be getting a lot more love. A lot of unknowns here, but also high upside.

Will Linebacker

1. Leonard Warner

2. Jaleel McCrae

3. Cornel Jones/Decalon Brooks

Position Summary

These linebacker positions were the toughest for me to separate, because you could see a lot of these guys switching and trying some different stuff. So I’m taking an educated guess on what it could look like.

Warner got better as the last season went on and will provide experience. McCrae is a name that had a lot of buzz when he committed a few years back, but now that he's a sophomore, we may finally get to see what all the hype was about.

Jones could end up seeing a lot more playing time as the spring goes on. He was a starter for Purdue last year and at the very least provides some experience at the position. Brooks also provides experienced depth, but his playing time diminished in the second half of last season.

Mike Linebacker

1. Emmitt Rice

2. Stephen Dix Jr.

3. Amari Gainer

Position Summary

Rice had a really solid end to the 2019 season, and he looks to have really bought into this staff's strength and conditioning program. Dix is an early enrollee and could be one of the young players who makes an immediate impact. This doesn't look like Gainer's natural position, but he could add some depth at the spot.

Stud

1. Amari Gainer

2. Brendan Gant

3. Kalen DeLoach

Position Summary

Okay, so truth be told, Gainer is athletic enough to play 8-9 positions on this defense. I think by the end of spring he could be a starter at a different spot, but for now I like him at this new stud position, which is a safety/linebacker hybrid. Gant could also play many different roles for this defense, but for now he is best suited here, and DeLoach will also compete for second teams reps. Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is a natural fit here, but his injury wi keep him out until at least fall camp.

Cornerback (Field Side)

1. Asante Samuel Jr.

2. Jarvis Brownlee

3. Renardo Green

Position Summary

Samuel is a junior and one of your better players on the defense. This could be a breakout year coming up for him, but he needs to take the next step. Here's hoping some of the new coaches can get that out of him. Brownlee is here because he's still unproven depth behind Samuel and Green who could potentially start on the other side of the field.

Buck Safety

1. Carlos Becker

2. Raymond Woodie III

Position Summary

Buck is another word for your weak-side safety. This spot would likely go to Hamsah Naserildeen in the fall, but he still remains out for the spring. With Becker, you get a veteran player whom you can trust. Woodie is another player who could play at few different spots, but limited depth places him here.

Strong Safety

1. Cyrus Fagan

2. Travis Jay

Position Summary

Fagan is one of the players I am really high on going into spring camp. He’s almost a sure bet at one of these safety spots, and Jay could easily play either safety as well. A mix of youth and experience here should make for one of the most solidified spots on this side of the ball.

Cornerback (Boundary)

1. Renardo Green

2. Isiah Bolden

Position Summary

Akeem Dent being out for spring with a leg injury gives guys like Green and Bolden a chance to elevate themselves in the eyes of the new staff. I like Green a lot on film, and he’ll only be a sophomore. This also gives Bolden an opportunity to live up to his hype before coming to Tallahassee. I expect this competition to be heated. And again: competition is a positive.

