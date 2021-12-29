Skip to main content
    Deion Sanders speaks on former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden

    Sanders kept it short and sweet when speaking on his former coach Bobby Bowden.
    Author:

    Deion Sanders has surely been in the minds of Florida State fans as of late. His involvement in flipping the #1 recruit, Travis Hunter, from Florida State to Jackson State on ESD caught the attention of everyone in the football world and left some bad feelings in Seminole fans' hearts. 

    And, even though Sanders is on the bad side of some FSU fans right now, he recently came out to praise former Florida State Head Coach, Bobby Bowden. 

    READ MORE: FOX's Shannon Sharpe gives a bold statement regarding former Florida State defensive back

    "Coach Bowden is the best college football coach ever," said Primetime on his former coach. And it isn't shocking that Sanders believes this. Coach Bowden had quite the resume during his time at Florida State. That includes 12 ACC Championships, 14 straight top 5 finishes (still a record), and of course, two National Championships. 

    No image description

    Bowden, who passed away earlier this year, was honored by Florida State as well as many other universities, even some who are rivals of the 'Noles (UNC, UF, Clem, etc.). Coach Bowden was a legend on and off the field for Florida State. The fans adored him and, as you can see, the players could not have had better things to say about him. There will never be another coach Bowden.

     READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback picks up offer from Big 10 school

    6546a401-58b2-4427-ba77-48400a06e7d6-sanders_bowden.jfif
