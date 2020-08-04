FSU Football Offers 3rd 2024 Prospect in Last Week

In the college football world, there's no such thing as offering a prospect too early. And lately for Florida State football and new head coach Mike Norvell, that means offering recruits who aren't even in high school yet.

Since Thursday, the Seminoles have offered a trio of 2024 prospects-- players who've just completed eighth grade. But being a recruit's first major offer is something no competitor can change via negative recruiting. And that's exactly what FSU became for offensive tackle talent Waltclaire Flynn Jr. on July 30th. Flynn is a 6'2, 275-pound prospect from Loganville, Georgia, between Atlanta and Athens.

The same day, the 'Noles also got in first on another Peach State recruit, receiver KJ Bolden. Bolden's from Buford, GA, northeast of the capitol by Lake Lanier.

And today, Florida State offered cornerback Desmond Ricks, a 6'1, 170-pound cornerback who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, although he's originally from Chesapeake, Virginia. But the Seminoles are far from the first to the table with Ricks. He's already received offers from Tennessee (who got in on him last year), Southern Miss, and North Carolina. And the last two days have been very busy for Ricks. Yesterday, home-state Virginia Tech offered him, followed by Monday's offers from not just FSU but also Indiana and Ole Miss.

It's hard enough to predict what 17 and 18-year-olds are going to do with their recruitment, let alone those around 14. But we'll be sure to keep an eye on these prospects in the days and years ahead.