AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Football Offers 3rd 2024 Prospect in Last Week

David Visser

In the college football world, there's no such thing as offering a prospect too early. And lately for Florida State football and new head coach Mike Norvell, that means offering recruits who aren't even in high school yet. 

Since Thursday, the Seminoles have offered a trio of 2024 prospects-- players who've just completed eighth grade. But being a recruit's first major offer is something no competitor can change via negative recruiting. And that's exactly what FSU became for offensive tackle talent Waltclaire Flynn Jr. on July 30th. Flynn is a 6'2, 275-pound prospect from Loganville, Georgia, between Atlanta and Athens. 

The same day, the 'Noles also got in first on another Peach State recruit, receiver KJ Bolden. Bolden's from Buford, GA, northeast of the capitol by Lake Lanier. 

And today, Florida State offered cornerback Desmond Ricks, a 6'1, 170-pound cornerback who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, although he's originally from Chesapeake, Virginia. But the Seminoles are far from the first to the table with Ricks. He's already received offers from Tennessee (who got in on him last year), Southern Miss, and North Carolina. And the last two days have been very busy for Ricks. Yesterday, home-state Virginia Tech offered him, followed by Monday's offers from not just FSU but also Indiana and Ole Miss.

It's hard enough to predict what 17 and 18-year-olds are going to do with their recruitment, let alone those around 14. But we'll be sure to keep an eye on these prospects in the days and years ahead. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Compare: FSU Football's Offer Graphic to Every Other P5 Team

Let's talk optics and appearances.

David Visser

by

David Visser

‘Noles offer 4 Star OL: Scouting Report

Can FSU pull one out of the Midwest?

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Legend Anniversary, Recruiting News, & Golf Update

Football legend sets precedent, recruiting updates, PGA news, & other FSU stories.

Dustin Franklin

Prospect with FSU in Top 6 an Elite SI All-American WR

One of the best in the country at his position is considering the Seminoles.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Scouting Top 2022 MD WR Recently Offered by FSU

Florida State is after a promising prospect from a familiar area.

David Visser

Today in History: A ‘Nole Breaks a Barrier

Ron Simmons became the first African-American world champion in professional wrestling’s history.

Dustin Franklin

One NBA 'Nole Wearing BLM Message on Jersey, Others Decline

See which messages every NBA player is wearing.

David Visser

FSU AM: Terance Mann, Football Recruiting, & Birthdays

Recruit praised, Terance Mann spotlighted, football hype video, & 'Noles birthdays.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: 'Noles at Work, Summer Graduates and More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU: Toughest Schedule in New ACC Model that Favors Carolina

No team has a bigger challenge than Seminoles football in a revamped new conference format.

David Visser

by

David Visser