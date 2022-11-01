Dick Vitale says Auburn should hire Jackson State's Deion Sanders

Auburn made a move on Monday afternoon that didn't surprise anyone when the Tigers elected to fire head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons. He wasn't with the program long, but there was plenty of drama throughout his tenure and a 9-12 overall record with just four SEC wins didn't help his cause.

The Tigers will have to shell out half of Harsin's $15.5 million in buyout money within the next 30 days. It's been less than two years since the school fired Gus Malzahn, forcing $21.7 million out of the coffers. Simply put, Auburn can't afford to mess up another coaching hire with the money it's been shelling out.

Multiple names have been floating around but one that's building public traction is former two-sport athlete and Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders. The polarizing figure has guided the Tigers to a 19-2 record in their past 21 games, including 15 consecutive SWAC victories.

On Monday night, ESPN college basketball commentator and media personality, Dick Vitale vocalized his support for Sanders to be the next head coach at Auburn.

"If I am [the] new AD of Auburn, I DO NOT waste time & I would immediately get after Deion Sanders. His communication skills are off the charts/will be a big time recruiting SUCCESS! I guarantee the other coaches in the SEC hope it doesn't happen."

The Tigers are in the process of acquiring Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen. Could Cohen look back to his former state for his first hire at Auburn? Sanders is currently under contract with Jackson State through December 15, 2024, for an average of $300K.

Money certainly won't be an issue if the program does decide to take a look at Sanders. The Florida State legend claimed he interviewed for multiple P5 jobs over the offseason.

