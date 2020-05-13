AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

‘Noles Make Top 10 of 4-Star Athlete: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Dink Jackson (6’2, 185) is a four-star prospect in the 2021 class out of Eau Gallie High in Melbourne, Florida. Jackson took to his Twitter account to release his top 10 schools, which included FSU. 

The ‘Noles have some stiff competition with teams like Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss, USC, in-state rival Miami, Louisville, and West Virginia. 

Still, early indicators have Florida State as the favorite to land the services of Jackson. Florida State has seen some momentum pick up on the recruiting front lately, landing a commitment from four-star DB Hunter Washington earlier today. 

So what kind of player would FSU be getting with Jackson? For starters, he’s an extremely physical player. He's not afraid to make a hit wherever he is on the field, and he has the capability to play multiple positions. You’ll see on his film below that he has explosive get-off speed when attacking the quarterback in a stand up DE position but also has the ability to drop back in coverage and protect the middle of the field. 

Jackson flies around and has the cliche’ "nose for the football." He spent time at WR on offense as well, so he has plenty of versatility, but he looks to be most comfortable coming off the edge and rushing the passer. That would fit in nicely with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s new scheme at the stud position. I sat in a room full of other coaches watching film on him; they were glad they didn’t have to play against that guy. 

There’s still plenty of time before a commitment is made, but Jackson being high on the ‘Noles this far out can only be a good thing. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Noles Land Blue-Chip DB from Texas: Scouting Report

Four-star class of 2021 cornerback Hunter Washington chooses FSU.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

FSU in 3-Star DL’s Top 6: Scouting Report

From the Palmetto State to the Sunshine State?

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU Offers No. 1 2022 Weakside DE: Scouting Report

FSU is taking its shot at a northern star from a program familiar to the Seminoles.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Recruiting, Wilson Spotlight, Baseball Transfer

Here's a look at your daily FSU news, from the gridiron to the hardwood, diamond, and beach.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU in 4-Star LB's Top 6: Scouting Report

The Adidas All-American has narrowed his choices down to a half dozen.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Recruiting News in Football, Basketball, & Baseball

Football targets blue-chip OT, the 2021 hoops class, & baseball lands a pair of commitments.

Shawn Allen

FSU Makes Top-10 Offensive Tackle's List

The 'Noles make the initial cut for a sought-after prospect from the Big D-- we take a look at what he brings to the table.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Gains UCLA Transfer Tight End

The 'Noles add an experienced, power-five piece at a position of real need.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: NFL 'Noles Schedule, TE Transfer, & Seminole News

FSU's Past 24-hour recap-- this was a busy one.

Dustin Franklin

'Noles in the NFL: Complete 2020 Schedule

Here's when and where your favorite FSU players will be competing throughout the 2020 NFL season, and how to watch them.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser