‘Noles Make Top 10 of 4-Star Athlete: Scouting Report

Dink Jackson (6’2, 185) is a four-star prospect in the 2021 class out of Eau Gallie High in Melbourne, Florida. Jackson took to his Twitter account to release his top 10 schools, which included FSU.

The ‘Noles have some stiff competition with teams like Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss, USC, in-state rival Miami, Louisville, and West Virginia.

Still, early indicators have Florida State as the favorite to land the services of Jackson. Florida State has seen some momentum pick up on the recruiting front lately, landing a commitment from four-star DB Hunter Washington earlier today.

So what kind of player would FSU be getting with Jackson? For starters, he’s an extremely physical player. He's not afraid to make a hit wherever he is on the field, and he has the capability to play multiple positions. You’ll see on his film below that he has explosive get-off speed when attacking the quarterback in a stand up DE position but also has the ability to drop back in coverage and protect the middle of the field.

Jackson flies around and has the cliche’ "nose for the football." He spent time at WR on offense as well, so he has plenty of versatility, but he looks to be most comfortable coming off the edge and rushing the passer. That would fit in nicely with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s new scheme at the stud position. I sat in a room full of other coaches watching film on him; they were glad they didn’t have to play against that guy.

There’s still plenty of time before a commitment is made, but Jackson being high on the ‘Noles this far out can only be a good thing.