Discussing Vegas' Over/Under on When FSU's Cam Akers Will Be Drafted

David Visser

As the 2020 NFL Draft rapidly approaches on Thursday, several outlets are weighing in with mock drafts as to which players will be selected when, and where they'll be headed. And professional handicappers are saying their piece as well. 

We'll continue to keep you updated on when all eligible Seminoles are projected to come off the board, and atop that list is 'Nole running back Cam Akers, who decided to forego his final year of eligibility back in December. I've seen Akers projected anywhere from the first round to the fourth round, which is a tremendously broad range of possibilities. 

I sat down with the Sports Illustrated mothership recently (well, via video chat, of course) to discuss when Akers will be coming off the board, and what the NFL team that chooses him will be getting. You can check it out below, but here's a little preview: we touch on one sports book that has the over-under for Akers' selection at 72.5, which would be between the eighth and ninth choices of the third round, presently held by the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. While that's the number we discuss below, I've also seen another book offer the O/U of 63. That would be the penultimate pick of round two-- a choice that currently belongs to the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Where do you think Akers will land?

I'm still pretty new here at SI, so apologies for my lack of a fancy backdrop for the time being-- but enjoy anyway!

