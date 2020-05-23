AllSeminoles
FSU Offers Class of '22 Top TE: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

Seminoles Head Coach Mike Norvell's staff continues the charge on the recruiting trail, offering another big-time target. 

Donovan Green from Dickinson, TX is the top tight end for the class of 2022, and on Friday, he added FSU to his ever-growing list of schools who have offered him a scholarship.

Norvell's offense is very dependent on tight end play, and Green is just the type of weapon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham would love to have.

Already with good size for a class of '22 prospect, Green figures to add more bulk to his 6'4 frame. As a sophomore, he was named first-team all-district, and a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, after grabbing 34 balls for 615 yards and five scores.

Not just a pass catcher, film shows that Green has the capability, and willingness, to engage defenders and contribute key, almost violent blocks. It will be interesting to see how this aspect of his game grows with another year of growth and weight training.

With 30+ offers already including Alabama, Florida, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, and more, Norvell and crew have their work cut out for them, but the depth chart and offensive schemes could be a huge selling point in trying to land the elite prospect. The FSU depth chart at tight end is thin, and the opportunity for early playing time should pique the interest of Green.

The Seminoles currently have junior Camren McDonald, graduate transfer Jordan Wilson, and three guys who have never played a collegiate game at the position on the roster in Carter Boatwright, Wyatt Rector, and Austin White. His recruitment will definitely be one to monitor.

