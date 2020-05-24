FSU in Top 6 for Maryland's Top '21 Recruit: Scouting Report

For years, Florida State football had a recruiting pipeline established to the area known as the "DMV": D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The region sent myriad blue-chip talents from the vicinity of the nation's capital to the Sunshine State's capital.

Now, the 'Noles are trying to re-establish that Mid-Atlantic connection, and they took a step recently when they made the top 6 of the nation's No. 6 receiver, Dont'e Thornton. The others making the cut: Arizona State, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Virginia. This list has to be somewhat encouraging for FSU, as it shows that he's willing to travel away from home to attend college, and Florida State is the latest program in his top 6 to have offered him.

A product of Baltimore's Mount Saint Joseph High School, Thornton (6'4.5, 185) is the highest ranked prospect in the class of 2021 from Maryland. He presents a strong combination of size and speed; with his ample frame, he can use his physicality to beat defenders off the line, and then run away from them. Though typically aligned outside, he lines up in the slot a little more than you might expect, and when going across the middle, he has the build to run through tackles when he can't evade them strictly via speed. Thornton is also adept at using his height to highpoint the ball.

In addition to the six schools already listed, he also has offers from Penn State, to which he was previously committed, as well as Florida, Miami, LSU, and several other top-tier options.