'Nole Baseball Lands Class of 2022 Commit

Florida State has secured its 15th 2022 commit. Earlier tonight, Drake Flowers, a right-handed pitcher from Jupiter, Florida took to his Instagram to announce his official commitment to FSU. Flowers is now the sixth RHP the 'Noles have recruited from the class of '22, along with three other left-handed pitchers. And according to Perfect Game, he's ranked as the highest level college prospect.

The Florida native, standing at 6'5, 185 pounds, seems to be the exact fit for what Mike Martin Jr. and Florida State are looking for. While his physique is similar to the other pitchers being recruited, the almost 17-year-old brings quite the arm to the table.

The RHP has a fastball that averages in the high 80 MPH range, but has been recorded once at 91 MPH. He also has a curveball and a changeup both ranging in the mid '70s. With these already solid stats and a clean pitch, the Florida State coaching staff should be able to boost his talents even more.

Following this latest commitment, the FSU class of 2022 ranking should improve from its already No. 4 spot, just behind LSU, Miami, and Virginia.