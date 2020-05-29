AllSeminoles
FSU in Early on 2022 Texas Safety: Scouting Report

David Visser

Every team wants to be the lead dog when it comes to recruiting. But you're never gonna be the first to offer every prospect. And if you were, you'd have a higher bust rate than the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft. And if you've gotta be second to another power-five program for 2021, following up Tennessee isn't the worst thing in the world. The Volunteers are off to a blazing start this recruiting season-- with the SEC's top class and the No. 2 group in the nation, presently. 

But we're not talking about 2021. For the class of 2022, the Vols haven't yet landed a commit. Florida State, on the other hand, has a verbal pledge from cornerback Travis Hunter, currently ranked the nation's best at his position for '22. And now the Seminoles are looking to further their secondary talent for that class. 

They've done so by today offering safety Dylan Dixson of Pearland, Texas' Pearland High School. He's a 6'1, 190-pound safety who flashes the ability to play all over-- it's far from surprising that he's already been decorated as an outside linebacker, as this guy loves to hit. The first thought I had watching his film was of Hamsah Nasirildeen (and not just because he wears No. 23 like Nas-- although it doesn't hurt). I'd like to see more of Dixson in coverage, but man, can he thump. 

Just ahead of Tennessee offering him was South Alabama, and then came Houston and Florida State. His offer list is only going to get a lot longer. 

