What an Early Bowl Projection Suggests About FSU's 2020 Season

Bowl projections aren't just writers closing their eyes and throwing darts. Well, not entirely. Of course, not all bowl are created equal, so where a team is projected reflects how those assembling the projections think that squad will fare in the season ahead. And while some are rather straight forward, a recent prediction is rather tricky for Florida State.

College Football News released its spring bowl projections late last night, and they've got the Seminoles heading north for a fun matchup between a pair of rebuilding blue-bloods. The 'Noles are projected to play Nebraska in New York City's Pinstripe Bowl, which is contested in Yankee Stadium.

What could this suggest about expectations for FSU in 2020? It's tough to say. Last year, this matchup featured Michigan State topping Wake Forest. The Spartans just made a bowl game, barely qualifying for the postseason with a 6-6 record. The Demon Deacons, on the other hand, lost three of their last four regular-season games but still finished at 8-4 prior to traveling to the Big Apple. These records aren't exactly a ridiculous expectation range for Florida State in 2020.