Elite Class of '22 Athlete Names 'Noles in Top 10

Florida State continued recent momentum on the recruiting trail, this time by being named in the top 10 by a player with NFL pedigree.

Dasan McCullough, a class of 2022 athlete out of Kansas, made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, and FSU is in a good spot.

Currently the number one player in Kansas, McCullough is a four-star prospect that plays high school ball at Blue Valley North High School in Olathe, KS, and is the son of Deland McCullough, who played in the NFL and is the current running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Standing 6'5" and weighing in at 215 pounds, McCullough figures to play on the defensive side of the ball at the next level. Though he plays some at nickelback, he lines up primarily at safety or linebacker, which is where he's predicted to see action in college.

His film shows that he has great instinct to pair with his elite size. Always around the ball, McCullough has good hands and the ability to force turnovers. To go along with that, he has the admirable trait of being someone who doesn't shy away from tackles or big hits. His closing speed to the ballcarrier is another reason he's so highly regarded, and a prospect any team would love to have on their roster.

FSU is one of 40 teams to offer McCullough a scholarship, and will battle rivals Clemson and Florida, among others, down the stretch to win his services. FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff have been on an impressive run in recent weeks, and with no announcement date set and no clear-cut favorite, this recruitment is one to monitor.