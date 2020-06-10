Elite Class of '22 Athlete Names 'Noles in Top 10

AllSeminoles
Florida State continued recent momentum on the recruiting trail, this time by being named in the top 10 by a player with NFL pedigree.

Dasan McCullough, a class of 2022 athlete out of Kansas, made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, and FSU is in a good spot.

Currently the number one player in Kansas, McCullough is a four-star prospect that plays high school ball at Blue Valley North High School in Olathe, KS, and is the son of Deland McCullough, who played in the NFL and is the current running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Standing 6'5" and weighing in at 215 pounds, McCullough figures to play on the defensive side of the ball at the next level. Though he plays some at nickelback, he lines up primarily at safety or linebacker, which is where he's predicted to see action in college.

His film shows that he has great instinct to pair with his elite size. Always around the ball, McCullough has good hands and the ability to force turnovers. To go along with that, he has the admirable trait of being someone who doesn't shy away from tackles or big hits. His closing speed to the ballcarrier is another reason he's so highly regarded, and a prospect any team would love to have on their roster.

FSU is one of 40 teams to offer McCullough a scholarship, and will battle rivals Clemson and Florida, among others, down the stretch to win his services. FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff have been on an impressive run in recent weeks, and with no announcement date set and no clear-cut favorite, this recruitment is one to monitor.

FSU AM: OL Commitment, COVID-19 Update, & Diamond Memories

FSU lands o-line prospect, at least one player tests positive for Coronavirus, baseball memories and softball legend honored, and other Seminoles stories

Dustin Franklin

Coronavirus Strikes FSU Football Program Again

At least one more Seminole tests positive for COVID-19.

David Visser

Alabama Class of '21 Tight End Offered By the 'Noles

River Helms adds Florida State to the list of schools offering a scholarship

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers 2022 OT: Scouting Report

The 'Noles try to establish a Bayou pipeline

Mike Settle

FSU Lands Commitment From 2021 OL: Reaction

The ‘Noles cross the state line to help out in the trenches

Mike Settle

Tamorrion Terry's Odds of Being 1st WR Picked in 2021 NFL Draft

How likely is it that Scary Terry is the first off the board at his position, per Vegas?

David Visser

Iverson at FSU? Questioning Possibilities with 'The Answer'

What if Allen Iverson had suited up in the garnet and gold?

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: 'Noles Continue to Speak Out, & Recruiting Updates

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Scouting 5-Star FSU Hoops Prospect Moussa Cisse

5-Star basketball prospect Moussa Cisse scouting report. Why does Leonard Hamilton love Cisse's game?

Mitch Schmidt

FSU Football's History with Mountain West Conference

Boise State last year, Boise State this year-- but what about the rest of the Mountain West Conference teams the 'Noles have faced?

David Visser