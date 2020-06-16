AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Elite Cornerback Gets FSU Offer: Scouting Report

David Visser

Florida State already has a South Carolina high-schooler committed to its 2021 recruiting class in WR Josh Burrell, and now the Seminoles are looking to add one to its 2022 class, as they today extended an offer to four-star Palmetto State cornerback Jeadyn Lukus. 

Lukus (6'1, 175) plays his prep. ball at Mauldin High School, outside of Greenville, where he's yet to earn a composite rank. However, 247 Sports considers him the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina, the nation's No. 11 corner, and the country's 82nd best recruit, overall. As you might expect from a blue-chipper with such lofty ranks, Lukus' FSU offer (his recruitment is being led by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and DBs coach Marcus Woodson) is another in a long and impressive list of suitors. He also has offers from LSU, Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, along with many others. He's already been on campus at in-state schools Clemson and South Carolina. 

When looking at his film, it's easy to see why Lukus is so highly sought after. He moves ridiculously well for a defensive back his size, flying fearlessly to the ball and delivering big hits-- but he does a nice just breaking down and making sure tackles in space as well, which is helped by his exceptional lateral movement. Lukus is very good with his hands, which allows him to play press coverage at the line of scrimmage. 

Lukus' recruitment is only going to heat up, so be sure to check back with us, as we'll have more details as they become available. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU's Daniel Berger Wins Charles Schwab Challenge

More hardware for a Seminole ascending on the links.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

FSU QB Commit Gets Under Armour All-America Game Invite

The blue-chip prospect will become part of a rich 'Nole tradition in the all-star showcase.

David Visser

by

John Garcia Jr

FSU AM: Unity Walk Moments, FSU PGA Win, & Baseball Signees

A look back at Saturday's Unity Walk, recruiting news, a Seminole wins a PGA event, and 'Nole baseball players in the pros.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Football's History vs. American Athletic Conference

The Seminoles have a deep history with AAC teams.

David Visser

Video: 'Nole Players, Staff Speak Out at FSU Unity Walk

Florida State football program encouraged the Tallahassee community to join them in unity.

Chloe Cutchen

by

nancykirk

FSU Football's History vs. Pac-12 Conference

The Seminoles don't rest when facing the best of the west.

David Visser

FSU Hoops Scouting: 2021 Riser Jalen Warley

A closer look at the four-star guard.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU Offers Another Elite Maryland Defender: Scouting Report

The Seminoles continue their focus on recruits from a reputable program in the Monumental City.

David Visser

Top-Tier Baltimore Defender Gets FSU Offer: Scouting Report

The Seminoles are after another talented DMV player.

David Visser

by

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Tallahassee Schools Show Unity & Hamilton Speaks Out

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen