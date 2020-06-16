Elite Cornerback Gets FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Florida State already has a South Carolina high-schooler committed to its 2021 recruiting class in WR Josh Burrell, and now the Seminoles are looking to add one to its 2022 class, as they today extended an offer to four-star Palmetto State cornerback Jeadyn Lukus.

Lukus (6'1, 175) plays his prep. ball at Mauldin High School, outside of Greenville, where he's yet to earn a composite rank. However, 247 Sports considers him the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina, the nation's No. 11 corner, and the country's 82nd best recruit, overall. As you might expect from a blue-chipper with such lofty ranks, Lukus' FSU offer (his recruitment is being led by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and DBs coach Marcus Woodson) is another in a long and impressive list of suitors. He also has offers from LSU, Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, along with many others. He's already been on campus at in-state schools Clemson and South Carolina.

When looking at his film, it's easy to see why Lukus is so highly sought after. He moves ridiculously well for a defensive back his size, flying fearlessly to the ball and delivering big hits-- but he does a nice just breaking down and making sure tackles in space as well, which is helped by his exceptional lateral movement. Lukus is very good with his hands, which allows him to play press coverage at the line of scrimmage.

Lukus' recruitment is only going to heat up, so be sure to check back with us, as we'll have more details as they become available.