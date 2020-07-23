AllSeminoles
Elite DE commits to FSU: Reaction

Mike Settle

Byron Turner Jr. is a class of 2021 defensive end out of Louisiana and today he took to his Twitter account to announce which school he would be committing to. 

Turner has decided on Florida State and new head coach Mike Norvell. This decision comes a couple of weeks after an offer was extended to the Bayou state product. If you’re looking for what kind of player the ‘Noles are getting with Turner, our own Dustin Franklin covered that in great detail while breaking down his film. 

The addition of Turner to the 2021 class is a massive step in the right direction for FSU and it’s new coaching staff. A formidable pass rush is something the program has lacked the last few seasons and now they’ve landed a commitment from a player that can provide that. 

The ‘Noles beat out schools like Baylor, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and many others. Turner Jr. is a composite three-star in the rankings with the opportunity to jump up even higher. His main recruiter appears to be John Papuchis, which is another coach on this staff with the ability to identify talent early on. 

Defensive End is a major position of need as evidenced by the lack of returning production for the 2020 season so it’s a positive sign to see this staff land someone with such high upside. Turner Jr. is not only an elusive pass rusher but is one of the strongest players on the field every time he touches it. 

Check back with us at All Seminoles for more updates like this one. 

