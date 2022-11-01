Five Plays That Changed the Game as Florida State Walks All Over Georgia Tech

Florida State football started off the 2022 season with an impressive 4-0 start and a much needed boost in support from its fanbase. However, the Seminoles endured a 3 game skid in the weeks that followed, which had many worried about the trajectory of the program. Last week, the ‘Noles enjoyed a bye week and were presented with an opportunity to reset, refresh, and return key players from injuries. After three morale-shattering losses and one excruciatingly long week of no football, Florida State returned to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday to play against fellow ACC program and constant thorn-in-the-side, Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets held a two-game winning streak against the Seminoles dating back to 2015. Despite losing their head coach earlier in the season, Georgia Tech had been playing some inspired football, leaving both Pitt and Duke in their wake. Somehow, Georgia Tech found itself in second place in the ACC Coastal Division. Entering the matchup against the Seminoles, the Yellow Jackets’ season was far from a write-off. While the statistics do not shine favorably upon them, Georgia Tech was by no means an “easy win” for the Seminoles. After all, the Yellow Jackets continuously find ways to spoil the ‘Noles over the years (No, I still have not forgotten the Miracle on Techwood Drive, nor will I ever). Conversely, Florida State was in the midst of a three game losing streak and was desperate to prove that they could right the ship. For Mike Norvell and company, the contest against Georgia Tech was an opportunity to display much needed improvement in front of a home crowd; an opportunity to revitalize excitement and interest even after a string of close losses. Despite a slow start, FSU was able to ride roughshod over the Yellow Jackets and tally their 5th win on the season.

This contest belonged to the Seminoles all afternoon, and they displayed their prowess in every facet of the game. It was a career-high day for many highlighted by a phenomenal performance through the air by quarterback Jordan Travis, who threw for 396 yards and 3 touchdowns. With the win, Florida State moves to 5-3 on the season (3-3 in the ACC) and stands just one win away from returning to postseason football for the first time in three years.

Florida State did its job on Saturday, so let me do my job and review some of the key moments throughout the day. Then, we’ll turn our attention to the upcoming rivalry game against the school in Coral Gables.

1. Florida State fumbles on the goal line, again

Saturday’s game did not start off as planned for the Seminoles. While the defense did their job holding the Yellow Jackets to a total offensive production of -1 yard after two drives, the Florida State offense struggled to find their rhythm. On their first drive, the ‘Noles failed to convert a 4th & 3 after quickly pushing to the Georgia Tech 33. With no points on the board, quarterback Jordan Travis led the Seminoles back out onto the field for their second offensive drive of the game.

FSU started the drive off with great field position (FSU 46). In just nine plays, Florida State moved the ball downfield to the GT 3 yard line. On 2nd & Goal, the ‘Noles came out of a timeout and attempted to hand the ball off to Mycah Pittman on a jet sweep, but Pittman was only able to fall forward for a gain of 2. The ‘Noles were stopped just short of the goal line. Unable to get set up on offense in time, Head Coach Mike Norvell furiously called the Seminoles’ second time out of the half. When the offense took the field again, it was running back Lawrance Toafili who lined up directly behind center in the wildcat formation.

Faced with 3rd & Goal from the 1 yard line, Lawrance Toafili was set to receive the direct snap. In what has become a frustrating trend for the Seminoles, the snap was fumbled, recovered by Georgia Tech, and returned to around the FSU 35 yard line. The Yellow Jackets would go on to kick the field goal from 38 yards out and take a 3-0 lead early in the game. That’s right, Georgia Tech held a 3-0 lead with just 2 total yards of offense, and what was a sure-fire scoring opportunity for the ‘Noles quickly turned into a deficit.

2. Johnny Wilson jukes his way to a 78 yard TD reception

In each of their last three losses, Florida State continually struggled to establish a consistent offensive attack. The offense would go quiet in the first half for one game or fail to score down the stretch in another. The inconsistencies, combined with self-inflicted wounds, plagued the Florida State offense. Early in the game on Saturday, it appeared that would be the case once more. The ‘Noles turned the ball over on downs on their first drive and proceeded to fumble the ball on their second drive leading many to wonder what happened during the bye week. Fortunately for the Florida State offense, the defense was absolutely outclassing the Yellow Jackets. It was only a matter of time before the Seminole offense would come to life, and the defense was buying them time.

Following the GT field goal, running backs trey Benson and Lawrence Toafili willed the ‘Noles down the field on a 9 play, 80 yard touchdown drive. Toafili, from the GT 7 yard line, gained outside leverage and lunged for the pylon to put the Seminoles ahead 7-3. The touchdown run was the spark the offense needed, because it kicked off a string of scoring drives for the ‘Noles. The Seminole defense stopped Georgia Tech’s offense in its tracks at the beginning of the second quarter, and the Florida State offense was on deck. This time, quarterback Jordan Travis would waste no time pushing the ball down field.

On 2nd & 9 from the FSU 22 yard line, Jordan Travis dropped back in the pocket. He looked to his right and lofted a ball towards the sideline, where a streaking Johnny Wilson caught it in stride. Wilson, being pursued by the safety, planted his right foot in the ground and cut left to elude the would be tackler. Johnny Wilson was in open space with nothing but the end zone in front of him. After a lengthy foot race, Wilson extended across the goal line and completed a 78 yard touchdown reception stretching out Florida State’s lead.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson was exceptional on the afternoon totaling 111 yards and 1 touchdown on just 3 receptions.

3. Jordan Travis throws a dime to Lawrence Toafili that leads to a 62 yard TD reception

It was only the second quarter and the ‘Noles were only up 14-3, but the momentum was fully on the side of Florida State. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s defense was utterly stifling, and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins’ offense was coming to life. Georgia Tech simply had no response on offense, and another quick three and out put the ball back into the hands of Jordan Travis, who was absolutely wheeling and dealing.

Around the 4:20 mark in the second quarter, Florida State kicked off its drive by going in the wrong direction due to a false start. Travis quickly made up for the lost ground by connecting with Trey Benson for 10 yards. Benson received handoffs on the next two plays from scrimmage and tagged on another 14 yards. Hurrying to the line, the ‘Noles looked to attack deep once again, and Travis was able to find tight end Cam McDonald for a gain of 43 to the GT 4 yard line. However, an (questionable) offensive pass interference call wiped the big play off of the board and pushed the Seminoles back to their own 38 yard line.

Jordan Travis dropped back in the pocket on 2nd & 22 and delivered an absolute dime down the left sideline to Lawrance Toafili on a wheel route. Toafili shed one tackle and took the ankles of the last remaining defender in his way before walking into the end zone. Florida State was officially firing on all cylinders.

Running back Lawrance Toafili also boasted an exceptional stat line on the day with 13 carries, 70 yards, and 1 TD on the ground as well as 5 receptions, 84 yards, and 1 TD through the air.

4. Ryan Fitzgerald completes the 2-minute drill with a made FG before the half expires

The scoring in the second quarter didn’t end there. With no timeouts left and only 1:14 left in the half, Florida State’s offense executed the two-minute drill masterfully, charging into field goal range in 8 plays. Ryan Fitzgerald ensured that the ‘Noles would finish the half with three more points having nailed the 34-yard field goal attempt.

While the two-minute drill was exceptional to watch and points before the half was a plus, the real highlight here is Ryan Fitzgerald's performance throughout the game. The kicker was perfect on the day having hit both of his field goal attempts (34, 24) and all 5 of his extra-point attempts.

5. C.J. Campbell scores in his first game back after suffering a potentially season-ending injury just 74 days before

Late in the 4th quarter, the game was well in hand, and the Seminoles were the predominant force on the field in every aspect. With time winding down, Florida State had a moment on offense that showcased the improved state of the culture within this program. But, before I get into that, let’s take a second to showcase just how the defense made this moment possible.

I have alluded to it a few times throughout this breakdown already, but Florida State’s defense was downright unflinching Saturday afternoon. The defense gave up just 264 yards of total offense, holding Georgia Tech to a staggering 66 rushing yards. You read that right. Georgia Tech, a team that ran the ball for 119 yards against Clemson, rushed for just 66 total yards, averaging 2.2 yards per rush. FSU was also successful at getting off of the field on third down allowing just 2 of Georgia Tech’s 13 3rd down conversions to succeed (15%). In fact, of Georgia Tech’s 11 offensive drives throughout the game, the Seminole defense forced a punt on 7 of them (and 1 turnover on downs). Florida State’s defense left their mark all over this game, and when the Yellow Jackets were threatening with 4th & Goal late in the game, Fuller’s group held strong and kept Tech out of the end zone.

Florida State’s goal line stand meant that the ‘Noles would have another opportunity on offense in the waning moments of the game. The Seminoles stormed 97 yards down the field to punch the ball in for yet another touchdown. Remember that culture moment I mentioned before? Well, the running back that carried the ball in for six was C.J. Campbell. Back in August, it was initially feared that Campbell suffered a potential season-ending injury during preseason camp. Just 74 days later, he took the field for the first time as a Seminole and crossed the goal line for the first touchdown of his career.

“To score my first one coming back, it was incredible. There’s nothing like it. It was so surreal,” Campbell said following the game. “Running off the field, seeing everybody celebrate for me, that shows just how much of a family we are here and the brotherhood we have.”

Amidst the self-inflicted wounds of turnovers and penalties, the performance by the Seminoles in Saturday’s contest was a much-needed breath of fresh air. The high-scoring, action-packed affair was an electrifying start to the second half of the season and is sure to give the ‘Noles a boost of confidence ahead of their match against Miami.

