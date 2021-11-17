Five Plays that Changed the Game: Florida State vs. Miami

Florida State’s victory over Miami was full of big plays from both teams. In this week’s ‘5 Plays That Changed the Game” we look at the handful of plays that led to the Seminoles 31-28 win .

At one point in the first half of last Saturday’s Florida State versus Miami game. it looked like FSU was going to run away with this one as the Hurricanes played an awful first half. The ‘Noles’ lack of execution kept the ‘Canes in it, though, which we’d see them take a lead into the 4th quarter. FSU was able to make more plays when it mattered. Let’s take a look at the big plays that helped FSU get their first victory against Miami since 2016.

1. Parchment atones for an earlier error and converts 4th and 14

This is without a doubt the play of the game. Down 28-23 with 2:19 to go in the game FSU was able to get the ball deep into Miami territory. After some missed plays and a false start, FSU got into a 4th and 14 situation with the game on the line. All FSU fans have seen the play probably 50 times already - Jordan Travis stands in the pocket and delivers a beautiful pass to Andrew Parchment to get the ball to the half-yard line. FSU would go on to score the game-winner a few plays later.

2. Douglas goes deep for 59 yards in crunchtime

The first play of the game-winning drive was simply a shocker. Ja’Khi Douglas was lined up in the slot. He beats the defender easily and fights through some interference to catch a spot-on toss from Jordan Travis, resulting in a 59 yard gain that puts FSU in business with under 2 minutes to go.

3. Miami gets back into the game after the Corbin fumble

After each team was forced to punt to open the third quarter FSU got the ball back. After Travis missed an open screen that would have gone for a big play, FSU gets into a 3rd and 9. They tried the misdirection counter play that worked earlier, but Jashaun Corbin wasn’t able to hang on to the handoff. Nesta Silvera recovered the fumble which led to the lucky tipped pass touchdown to Mike Harley.

4. Jarvis Brownlee called for a questionable running into the kicker

Starting with the ball at the 3-yard line, Miami is able to drive into FSU territory by using a quick-paced, big-play offense. After forcing Miami into a fourth down, the Hurricanes decided to attempt a 53-yard field goal which was no good. Brownlee had beaten his man off the edge who then pushed him into the kicker. FSU would give up a 4th down conversion on the next play and the eventual go-ahead touchdown to Will Mallory at the start of the 4th quarter.

5. Omarion Cooper sets the tone early in the first quarter

Coming into the game Miami and Tyler Van Dyke were having a ton of success with the deep ball. After a great first drive for FSU that resulted in a touchdown, Miami went for a deep shot on the first play of the next series. Cooper made an excellent play on the ball, intercepting Van Dyke. Cooper would go on to have a stellar game.