Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Five Plays that Changed the Game: Florida State vs. Miami

    Crucial plays in the game that led to the Seminole win.
    Author:

    Florida State’s victory over Miami was full of big plays from both teams. In this week’s ‘5 Plays That Changed the Game” we look at the handful of plays that led to the Seminoles 31-28 win .

    At one point in the first half of last Saturday’s Florida State versus Miami game. it looked like FSU was going to run away with this one as the Hurricanes played an awful first half. The ‘Noles’ lack of execution kept the ‘Canes in it, though, which we’d see them take a lead into the 4th quarter. FSU was able to make more plays when it mattered. Let’s take a look at the big plays that helped FSU get their first victory against Miami since 2016.

    1. Parchment atones for an earlier error and converts 4th and 14

    This is without a doubt the play of the game. Down 28-23 with 2:19 to go in the game FSU was able to get the ball deep into Miami territory. After some missed plays and a false start, FSU got into a 4th and 14 situation with the game on the line. All FSU fans have seen the play probably 50 times already - Jordan Travis stands in the pocket and delivers a beautiful pass to Andrew Parchment to get the ball to the half-yard line. FSU would go on to score the game-winner a few plays later.

    2. Douglas goes deep for 59 yards in crunchtime

    The first play of the game-winning drive was simply a shocker. Ja’Khi Douglas was lined up in the slot. He beats the defender easily and fights through some interference to catch a spot-on toss from Jordan Travis, resulting in a 59 yard gain that puts FSU in business with under 2 minutes to go.

    No image description

    3. Miami gets back into the game after the Corbin fumble

    After each team was forced to punt to open the third quarter FSU got the ball back. After Travis missed an open screen that would have gone for a big play, FSU gets into a 3rd and 9. They tried the misdirection counter play that worked earlier, but Jashaun Corbin wasn’t able to hang on to the handoff. Nesta Silvera recovered the fumble which led to the lucky tipped pass touchdown to Mike Harley.

    4. Jarvis Brownlee called for a questionable running into the kicker

    Starting with the ball at the 3-yard line, Miami is able to drive into FSU territory by using a quick-paced, big-play offense. After forcing Miami into a fourth down, the Hurricanes decided to attempt a 53-yard field goal which was no good. Brownlee had beaten his man off the edge who then pushed him into the kicker. FSU would give up a 4th down conversion on the next play and the eventual go-ahead touchdown to Will Mallory at the start of the 4th quarter.

    5. Omarion Cooper sets the tone early in the first quarter

    Coming into the game Miami and Tyler Van Dyke were having a ton of success with the deep ball. After a great first drive for FSU that resulted in a touchdown, Miami went for a deep shot on the first play of the next series. Cooper made an excellent play on the ball, intercepting Van Dyke. Cooper would go on to have a stellar game.

    USATSI_17159233
    Football

    Five Plays that Changed the Game: Florida State vs. Miami

    1 minute ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Top 2023 wide receiver talks visit to Florida State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17158986
    Football

    Around the ACC: Week 12

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17032507
    Football

    Kirk Herbstreit praises Florida State after win over Miami

    21 hours ago
    183563c754314b078982f0c16cffa720 (1)
    Football

    Johnson II, Omarion Cooper Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17157755 (1)
    Football

    Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Boston College Eagles

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17159047
    Football

    Three thoughts on Florida State's massive win over Miami

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17110836
    Football

    Florida State at Florida kickoff time announced

    Nov 15, 2021