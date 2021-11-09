Five Plays that Changed the Game: Florida State vs. NC State

Florida State’s performance Saturday in their loss to North Carolina State was a tale of two halves. The first half was ugly offensively while the second half there was some life on that side of the ball.

While the Clemson game saw FSU leave a lot on the field two weeks ago, the N.C. State game was a perfect example of lacking execution and flow.

In this week’s ‘5 Plays That Changed the Game’ we look at what went right and wrong for the Seminoles in their 28-14 loss.

1. FSU Starts the Second Half with an Onside Kick

The FSU offense was plain awful in the first half, and while the defense was fighting hard on a down-to-down basis, they gave up several big plays. Mike Norvell looked to inject some energy into the ‘Noles by calling an onside kick. N.C. State wasn’t even thinking that was going to happen which allowed FSU to get the recovery, setting themselves up with good field position that would see them finish the drive for 6.

2. 21-14, 4th & 4, 4th Quarter

Despite how ugly the game was for FSU and how herky jerky things had looked, the Seminoles had a chance to tie the game in the 4th quarter. FSU went to Treshaun Ward on 3rd down as he had a one-on-one with a linebacker, but they weren’t able to convert the third down. FSU decided to go for it on their own 43 which was a debated gamble. Some liked the chances as there was no guarantee that FSU would get the ball back, while others thought Norvell should punt and ride the defense. Milton would throw it Ontaria Wilson but it fell incomplete. The Wolfpack put the game away 3 plays later.

3. FSU Pinned Deep after a Huge Punt

The punter for the Wolfpack was the player of the game. He consistently pinned the Seminole offense deep. On this occasion the return team let the ball go as it looked like it was heading into the endzone for a touchback, but the ball bounced way up in the air, landing on the one yard line.

4. Milton Comes Up Short on 3rd Down

Towards the end of the first quarter, FSU was finally able to get a few first downs after starting from their own 4 yard line. After a few completions to Andrew Parchment, FSU picks up the pace offensively but it’s all for not. On 3rd and 4 the wheel route to the running back was open but Milton ran instead, coming up short, forcing the punt.

5. Miton Misses Numerous Throws, Takes a sack down 7

To be fully transparent there are a ton of individual plays we could pinpoint with Milton missing guys or throwing into double coverage. From the deep shot to Keyshaun Helton (why Helton and why throw that into double coverage), to missing running backs on wheel routes. After getting the game to 21-14 Milton and the offense had 3rd and medium but once again were forced to punt after Milton held the ball entirely too long, taking a sack. The Wolfpack defender literally ran a stunt all the way to the other side to get the sack (not to mention it was 4 man pressure).

