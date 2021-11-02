Five Plays that Changed the Game: FSU at Clemson

Florida State was this close to beating rival Clemson Saturday had they made a handful more plays. While they fought until the end, the Seminoles came up short in the 30-20 loss to the Tigers.

Despite the game being poorly officiated Florida State still had several chances to win the game and pull off their second straight double-digit, road underdog upset while ending the Tigers’ 31 game home winning streak.

In this week’s 5 Plays That Changed the Game, we look at just how close Florida State was to coming out victorious this past weekend.

1. Travis Just Misses Helton for 6

Clemson was up 17-13 but the Seminoles were just starting to find a rhythm in the passing game. After hitting Kentron Poitier and Darion Williamson on short throws, then hitting Keyshaun Helton on a 14 yarder, Florida State took a deep shot. Helton had his man beat in a mismatch, but Travis threw the ball about a half yard too far, bouncing off the tips of Helton’s fingers. In a game where they had to hit these big chunk plays, they could have taken a lead midway through the third quarter.

2. Jermaine Johnson Puts the Noles Up

Clinging to a 17-13 lead and in a 3rd and medium situation on their own 16, D.J. Uiagalelei dropped back, but Johnson came off the edge in a hurry, knocking the ball out of the quarterback's hand. He picked up the fumble in stride and went into the endzone for 6, putting FSU up 20-17 and silencing a stunned Clemson crowd.

3. Two Hideous Calls Lead to the Clemson Go-Ahead Score

One thing that the SEC does better than anyone else is that the refs let the players play and they hardly ever dictate the outcome of a closely contested game. That’s not the case in the ACC - a fact that smacked FSU in the face repeatedly in the fourth quarter. After a laughable unsportsmanlike conduct call Johnson’s celebration, it was the pass interference call on Kevin Knowles that put the Tigers in great field position. That was followed by an even worse call - the late hit on linebacker D.J. Lundy on Uiagalelei’s run along the sideline when he was still in-bounds. Those calls gave Clemson 30 vital yards. Will Shipley scored the next play to put Clemson up for good.

4. Treshaun Ward Doesn’t Fair Catch the Punt Late

Despite the late score, FSU still had a chance to pull the game out. The FSU defense forced a three and out, giving the FSU offense one last shot to win the game. In a game that saw Ward struggle in his decisions when and when not to return the punt, FSU just needed Ward to catch the punt and prevent any Clemson bounces. That didn’t happen, which was a huge gaffe on Ward’s part. The Seminole’s offense was pinned back at their own 9 yard line with 23 seconds left to play.

5. Florida State Turns the Ball Right Back Over

Late in the third quarter, FSU started to take the momentum over in the game. As the 4th quarter started Clemson was in the midst of a 10 play drive as they were looking to ice the game. After a 2 yard pass to E.J Williams, FSU safety Jammie Robinson forced a fumble which was recovered by Amari Gainer and the FSU defense. With decent field position to start FSU running back Treshaun Ward’s rough day continued when he fumbled the ball right back to the Tigers.