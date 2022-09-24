Skip to main content

Florida State announces uniform combination for Boston College

Check out what the Seminoles will be wearing against the Eagles.

Florida State and Boston College will face off tonight in a conference matchup inside Doak Campell Stadium. This will be the Seminoles' first home game since August 27 and fans are buzzing following an undefeated start for the program. The 'Noles and Eagles are two teams that are moving in different directions.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser

While FSU is undefeated, Boston College is 1-2 after a 22-21 home loss to Rutgers, a 27-10 loss to Virginia Tech, and a win over FCS Maine. The Eagles have struggled mightily on offense, ranking No. 115 out of 131 teams in the FBS. An offensive line that is plagued by injuries and new faces has been unable to establish much consistency.

Ahead of the matchup with the Eagles, Florida State released its uniform combination. The Seminoles will be wearing all garnet ahead of their first sold-out home game in seven years.

No image description

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

