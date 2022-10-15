Skip to main content

Florida State announces uniform combination for Clemson

Check out what the Seminoles will be wearing tonight against the Tigers.

Florida State and Clemson are set to face off on Saturday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time since 2018. Tallahassee and the Seminoles' fanbase are buzzing ahead of a matchup with the No. 4 Tigers. FSU came up short in Death Valley last year but will look to rebound and end a six-game losing streak against Clemson in the process.

The Seminoles have dropped each of their last two games to Wake Forest and North Carolina State. In both losses, inconsistency on offense has plagued Florida State. It won't get any easier for quarterback Jordan Travis and his offensive line against the Tigers, who have the No. 2 ranked rushing defense in the country. Clemson is only surrendering 63.7 yards on the ground per game and has given up two rushing touchdowns all season.

Ahead of the matchup with the Tigers, Florida State released its uniform combination. The Seminoles will be wearing traditional uniforms, garnet jerseys and gold pants, for the first time since week 1 against LSU.

Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on ABC.

