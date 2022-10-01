Florida State announces uniform combination for Wake Forest

Florida State and Wake Forest are set to face off on Saturday afternoon in the first top-25 matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium in over four years. Despite inclement weather across parts of the state earlier this week, a large number of fans are expected to be in attendance with the program giving away tickets to displaced residents and students.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Seminoles remain undefeated through the month of September for the first time since 2015. Wake Forest fell last weekend to Clemson in double overtime but the Demon Deacons represent the toughest test for FSU so far in 2022. Veteran quarterback Sam Hartman leads a potent offense that possesses a couple of dangerous skill players.

Ahead of the matchup with the Demon Deacons, Florida State released its uniform combination. The Seminoles will be wearing all garnet for the second consecutive week with an interesting addition. The players will sport a special patch on their helmets to recognize the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Florida State and Wake Forest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. eastern on ABC.

READ MORE: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook