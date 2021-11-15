Florida State at Florida kickoff time announced

The Seminoles and Gators will match up in less than two weeks.

While the Seminoles are focused on Boston College this week, they do have a date planned with Florida in Gainesville next weekend. If Florida State can come away with a win on the road this weekend, its second rivalry matchup of the season will decide whether the team makes it to a bowl game.

It's been a weird couple of weeks for the Gators, to say the least. Florida has lost three of its last four games. The only win during that stretch came last Saturday against Samford. It was a game in which the Gators allowed a school-record 42 points in the first half, to an FCS program. UF trailed at the break before coming away with a 70-52 win.

The two teams didn't match up in 2020 after schedule changes due to COVID-19. Florida has won the last two games of the series, including a 40-17 victory in 2019 after Odell Haggins had taken over for Willie Taggart.

Like with Miami a week ago, this will be head coach Mike Norvell's first taste of the rivalry. He's already taken down one in-state school this season, why not another?

The ACC announced on Monday morning that the game has been set for a noon kickoff. Florida State and Florida will be broadcast on ESPN on November 27.

NoleGameday will be in Gainesville to provide full coverage of the matchup.

