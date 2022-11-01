Florida State at Miami: Tuesday Practice Observations

The Seminoles hit the practice fields on Tuesday morning to begin preparations for a road matchup with the Miami Hurricanes. Following a win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon, Florida State's players felt a little looser today. That led to some big plays and also some coachable moments on both sides of the ball.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— It's been a couple of weeks but the crowd noise was back at practice today.

— Running back CJ Campbell flew down the field on a kickoff coverage rep and was at the 10-yard line by the time the returner was coming out of the end zone. Head coach Mike Norvell ran over to give him a high-five. Campbell has made some serious strides after being ruled out for the season in August.

— Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald finished a perfect 4/4 on the day with his longest attempt coming from over 40 yards. Backup Aidan Shahriari went 2/2.

OFFENSE:

— The Seminoles focused on red zone work early in practice in favor of the typical two-minute/tempo drills. This came after a win against the Yellow Jackets where Florida State scored four of five times inside the 20. However, the offense lost a fumble inside the five and was forced to attempt two field goals. Running back Treshaun Ward was able to punch in a run up the middle for a score but Jordan Travis was intercepted in the end zone while Tate Rodemaker was nearly picked off. The offense had to settle for two kicks inside the 10.

— Starting running back Treshaun Ward got more involved in practice today. Despite donning a green no contact jersey, Ward made his presence felt on the aforementioned touchdown run. He was sharp throughout practice and there's growing optimism he returns this weekend.

— The running backs were able to find some room during team drills. On back to back plays, Trey Benson and Ward exploded through two massive holes up the middle. Ward appeared to be freed up by Dillan Gibbons and Robert Scott getting to the second level.

— The wide receivers got the best of the defensive backs in 1-on-1s. Ontaria Wilson opened things up with a deep ball while Johnny Wilson got both feet in on a catch on the sideline. Deuce Spann beat Azareye'h Thomas deep for a completion before tight end Preston Daniel hauled in a contested ball with Travis Jay all over him. Ja'Khi Douglas and Malik McClain also came away with wins on their reps. McClain out-positioned Thomas on a deep ball near the end of the period.

— The quarterbacks were pretty average on the day. Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy were out of rhythm during team drills and 7-on-7 in the latter half of practice. Rodemaker overthrew Ward on a touch pass and misplaced a ball to a wide-open Daniel on the sideline.

— Mycah Pittman came down with a tough catch in team drills. He was forced to reel in a ball that was thrown behind him due to Jordan Travis' arm being bumped as the released the pass.

— Some good blocking out of the offense today. Offensive lineman Darius Washington got up to the second level and put a body on a linebacker to spring a run. Tight end Cam McDonald opened up space for Ward to create a decent gain.

— Ja'Khi Douglas brought in an underthrown ball in team drills and turned on the burners to take it the distance.

DEFENSE:

— Linebacker Brendan Gant showed up in a big way on Tuesday. He intercepted Travis in the end zone early in practice before exploding off the edge for a tackle for loss a few plays later.

— Linebacker Amari Gainer positioned himself for an interception in the end zone but the ball bounced off his hands. Gainer beat tight end Markeston Douglas inside on a block later in practice.

— Defensive back Jammie Robinson recovered on a pass to deflect a football.

— Rodemaker placed a nice deep ball to Spann in team drills but safety Shyheim Brown was in a perfect spot to pop the wide receiver right as the football arrived. The ball bounced harmlessly to the turf.

— Travis threw out to the left side for wide receiver Malik McClain for a two-point conversation. Cornerback Renardo Green stuck his paw in and ripped the ball out.

— Cornerback Kevin Knowles pulled down an interception on the sideline while guarding Pittman in 1-on-1s.

— DJ Lundy laid a big hit on Daniel to force an incompletion in 7-on-7.

